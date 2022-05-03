Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Cover

Veteran Nigerian Fashion Designer Mai Atafo of ATAFO appears in the latest issue of ThisDay Style Magazine and his featured looks are one for the books.

In a compelling interview with the magazine’s executive editor, Konye Chelsea Nwabogor, he discusses his growth process while highlighting the many challenges he faced in the industry.

In a super chic hat on the cover, the fashion editor’s first looks featured an electric hot pink suit that is one for the books. Mai could not have looked more dapper in a classic black suit for his second ensemble.

Turning up the edge, he sported a dashing black leather jacket with a more casual fit and appeared in a crisp white and black striped shirt and raven dark stunning pants and hat for his final look.

Get into the looks below by scrolling through the collage from his Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mai Atafo (@maiatafo)

Read the full story on ThisDayStyle.ng.

Credits

Photography: @adebayophotographer

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.