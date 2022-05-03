Must See: Cynthia Erivo’s Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

Stars flocked to The Costume Institute Benefit aka Met Gala to celebrate the biggest night in fashion — and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

The theme for last night, gilded glamour and white tie, piggybacked off of the 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, which was inspired by the concept of American identity.

While not everyone cared for the theme, Cynthia Erivo infused elements of the Roaring ‘20s into the night’s “gilded glamour” theme. Styled by her trusted stylist Jason Bolden, the singer and actress looked divine in an all-white Louis Vuitton gown that featured feathers, lace, and a towering headwrap.

The showstopper gown clung to her enviable figure and featured an incredible feathered train that spilled out across the red carpet.

The style star paired the dress with a gorgeous gold pearl choker, silver accessories and a Louis Vuitton monogram small trunk bag. Cynthia opted for a full face of glamorous makeup to accentuate her pretty features, complete with bold lashes and a swipe of lipgloss.

Cynthia Erivo highlighted the history behind her Met Gala 2022 fashion on the red carpet with an E Online representative, where she disclosed that the gown she wore was from the Louis Vuitton archives in an effort to promote sustainability. She also disclosed that her headwrap was inspired by women of Louisiana from the 1800s, who had to cover their hair for necessity. Credits Dress: @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere Styling: @jasonbolden Makeup: @iamsamfine Scarf: @naivashaintl Nails: @ohriginails Video: @nishajohny