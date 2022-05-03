Connect with us

Style

Must See: Cynthia Erivo's Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

Style

Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

News Style

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

Style

Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Has Taken Her Style Game to the Next Level on The Real Housewives Of Lagos

Style

Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

Style

All the Need-To-Know Details for The Met Gala 2022: Theme, Guestlist & More

Style

The Dopamine Dressing Trend is all the Rave this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 189

Style

Alexander Julian's Coachella Outfits prove He is a Street Style Star

Style

Must See: Cynthia Erivo’s Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Stars flocked to The Costume Institute Benefit aka Met Gala to celebrate the biggest night in fashion — and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

The theme for last night, gilded glamour and white tie, piggybacked off of the 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, which was inspired by the concept of American identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

While not everyone cared for the theme, Cynthia Erivo infused elements of the Roaring ‘20s into the night’s “gilded glamour” theme. Styled by her trusted stylist Jason Bolden, the singer and actress looked divine in an all-white Louis Vuitton gown that featured feathers, lace, and a towering headwrap.

The showstopper gown clung to her enviable figure and featured an incredible feathered train that spilled out across the red carpet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

The style star paired the dress with a gorgeous gold pearl choker, silver accessories and a Louis Vuitton monogram small trunk bag.

Cynthia opted for a full face of glamorous makeup to accentuate her pretty features, complete with bold lashes and a swipe of lipgloss.

Cynthia Erivo highlighted the history behind her Met Gala 2022 fashion on the red carpet with an E Online representative, where she disclosed that the gown she wore was from the Louis Vuitton archives in an effort to promote sustainability. She also disclosed that her headwrap was inspired by women of Louisiana from the 1800s, who had to cover their hair for necessity.

Credits

Dress@louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere

Styling@jasonbolden

Makeup@iamsamfine

Scarf@naivashaintl

Nails@ohriginails

Video@nishajohny

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Let Your Money Work For You

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler
css.php