Connect with us

Style

Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

Style

Must See: Cynthia Erivo's Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

News Style

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

Style

Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Has Taken Her Style Game to the Next Level on The Real Housewives Of Lagos

Style

Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

Style

All the Need-To-Know Details for The Met Gala 2022: Theme, Guestlist & More

Style

The Dopamine Dressing Trend is all the Rave this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 189

Style

Alexander Julian's Coachella Outfits prove He is a Street Style Star

Style

Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala was an opulent and luxurious occasion as celebrities and public figures showed up decked to perfection in exciting interpretations of the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

One style star that did not fail to deliver and slay is the gorgeous Danai Gurira in a breathtaking ultramarine blue Head of State ball gown designed by Nigerian-American designer Taofeek Abijako.

Her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, dissected the look on his Instagram by saying:

Danai carries a traditional African fly whisk for the occasion. Fly whisks appear in traditional regales of monarchs and nobility on the African continent. It was important to her and Head of State designer Taofeek Abijako to highlight the culture of their shared African heritage. It was an immense pleasure to create this look with them.

The actor and humanitarian’s glam was dreamy and dewy, featuring soft brows, lush lashes, perfectly polished skin and gorgeous bold lips. With an extra touch of class, she paired her look with a diamond bandeau tiara and accessories from Fred Leighton Jewels and Roger Vivier, plus a luscious afro-updo styled by Larry Sims.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A Tiara Encyclopedia (@tiaramania)

Credits

Dress: @feek____ | @headofstate_

Styling: @thomascarterphillips

Hair: @larryjarahsims

Makeup: @kimbower

Accessories: @leightonjewels | @rogervivier

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Let Your Money Work For You

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler
css.php