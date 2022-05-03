Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala was an opulent and luxurious occasion as celebrities and public figures showed up decked to perfection in exciting interpretations of the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

One style star that did not fail to deliver and slay is the gorgeous Danai Gurira in a breathtaking ultramarine blue Head of State ball gown designed by Nigerian-American designer Taofeek Abijako.

Her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, dissected the look on his Instagram by saying:

Danai carries a traditional African fly whisk for the occasion. Fly whisks appear in traditional regales of monarchs and nobility on the African continent. It was important to her and Head of State designer Taofeek Abijako to highlight the culture of their shared African heritage. It was an immense pleasure to create this look with them.

The actor and humanitarian’s glam was dreamy and dewy, featuring soft brows, lush lashes, perfectly polished skin and gorgeous bold lips. With an extra touch of class, she paired her look with a diamond bandeau tiara and accessories from Fred Leighton Jewels and Roger Vivier, plus a luscious afro-updo styled by Larry Sims.

Credits

Dress: @feek____ | @headofstate_

Styling: @thomascarterphillips

Hair: @larryjarahsims

Makeup: @kimbower

Accessories: @leightonjewels | @rogervivier