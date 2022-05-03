BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy looked divine at the Met Gala last night, and dare we say that he is one of the major break out style stars on this year’s guest list.

The songwriter was striking in a custom white Burberry wool cape and a crisp three-piece tuxedo with satin lapels designed by Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director. Elevating the look with a dashing pair of patent leather shoes, it’s no doubt that Stormzy probably made every best-dressed celeb list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

His talented stylist Melissa’s Wardrobe shared some behind-the-scenes stills from the preparations and journey for the Met Gala with his team. Kindly scroll down to see the photos.

Credits

Ensemble: @riccardotisci17 | @burberry

Styling: @melissaswardrobe

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.