BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

Must See: Cynthia Erivo's Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

Chioma Ikokwu Has Taken Her Style Game to the Next Level on The Real Housewives Of Lagos

Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

All the Need-To-Know Details for The Met Gala 2022: Theme, Guestlist & More

The Dopamine Dressing Trend is all the Rave this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 189

Alexander Julian's Coachella Outfits prove He is a Street Style Star

BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

Published

9 hours ago

 on

British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy looked divine at the Met Gala last night, and dare we say that he is one of the major break out style stars on this year’s guest list.

The songwriter was striking in a custom white Burberry wool cape and a crisp three-piece tuxedo with satin lapels designed by Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director. Elevating the look with a dashing pair of patent leather shoes, it’s no doubt that Stormzy probably made every best-dressed celeb list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

His talented stylist Melissa’s Wardrobe shared some behind-the-scenes stills from the preparations and journey for the Met Gala with his team. Kindly scroll down to see the photos.

Credits
Ensemble: @riccardotisci17 | @burberry
Styling: @melissaswardrobe

