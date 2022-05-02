Connect with us

Style

Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Has Taken Her Style Game to the Next Level on The Real Housewives Of Lagos

Style

Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

Style

All the Need-To-Know Details for The Met Gala 2022: Theme, Guestlist & More

Style

The Dopamine Dressing Trend is all the Rave this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 189

Style

Alexander Julian's Coachella Outfits prove He is a Street Style Star

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 122

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Beatrice Waithira Is All The Inspiration You Need For Elegant Plus Size Fashion

Style

Here's an Edgy Way to Slay the Traditional Agbada Look - Thanks Dénola Grey

Style

Ini Edo is Serving High Fashion Looks in These Birthday Snaps

Style

Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This week’s style muse is Ivorian fashion stylist and style influencer Prisca of “StyleMe”

Based in Oklahoma, this fashionista is fond of bold colours and combinations plus stunning accessories. Prisca isn’t afraid to stand out and create her unique style.

We are here for her aesthetics. If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have carefully curated seven impeccable looks for the week using the Prisca as a style guide.

Monday

It’s never too early to infuse denim pieces in the week, especially when it is as gorgeous as this combo.

Tuesday

Going wrong with white and gold should be a crime. I mean, look at her. Stunning!

Wednesday

Cause #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces with their ensembles on Wednesdays. You should give it a try!

Thursday

The marriage of these colours is simply brilliant! You could take notes from Prisca’s look here and infuse them into your unique style.

Friday

You know you are that baddie when you can colour block effortlessly into the weekend like this.

Saturday

Brunch? Check! Dinner Date? Check! Picnic get-together? Check! It could not be more versatile and stunning!

Sunday

You are definitely making the best-dressed list when you pull up like this at your next exclusive event. 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler

Farida Yahya: How to Separate Yourself from Your Business
css.php