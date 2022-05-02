Let this #BellaStylista teach You how to light up Your Week with Gorgeous Colours

This week’s style muse is Ivorian fashion stylist and style influencer Prisca of “StyleMe”.

Based in Oklahoma, this fashionista is fond of bold colours and combinations plus stunning accessories. Prisca isn’t afraid to stand out and create her unique style.

We are here for her aesthetics. If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have carefully curated seven impeccable looks for the week using the Prisca as a style guide.

Monday

It’s never too early to infuse denim pieces in the week, especially when it is as gorgeous as this combo.

Tuesday

Going wrong with white and gold should be a crime. I mean, look at her. Stunning!

Wednesday

Cause #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces with their ensembles on Wednesdays. You should give it a try!

Thursday

The marriage of these colours is simply brilliant! You could take notes from Prisca’s look here and infuse them into your unique style.

Friday

You know you are that baddie when you can colour block effortlessly into the weekend like this.

Saturday

Brunch? Check! Dinner Date? Check! Picnic get-together? Check! It could not be more versatile and stunning!

Sunday

You are definitely making the best-dressed list when you pull up like this at your next exclusive event.