Adut Akech’s Striking #MetGala2022 Look Is One For The Books!

Adut Akech’s Met Gala look was one of our favourite looks of the night. The South Sudanese-Australian model showed up to the glamorous event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a breathtaking emerald gown from Christian Lacroix, sourced from online vintage store Shrimpton Couture.

 

Joining the likes of Cynthia Erivo and a host of others, Adut dipped into the archives for her 2022 Met Gala look. As if purposely saving the planet was not enough, the supermodel added her stylish tweak to the vintage couture emerald gown by wearing it backwards. With the help of a reversible tack added on blue silk straps, it created a plunging neckline that housed a gorgeous emerald green drops necklace.

Adut wore a dazzling beauty look to match, with her hair styled down in a sleek, low ponytail and jewels matching the emerald theme. Adut looked dazzling from head to toe, and even though her Met Gala moments are always major, this year’s look might be her best yet.

Styling: @elliotsoriano  @gabriellak_j

Outfit: @shrimptoncouture

