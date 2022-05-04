AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 407

Connect with us

Style Weddings

Published

58 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

@official_mercyeke
Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Photography: @thejeremiahxo

@chiomagoodhair
Outfit – @amyaghomi
Gele & Fan – @leolishartistry
Fabric – @george_by_ruverodesigns
Photo – @leahraephotography

Dress @raimentrepublic_
Bella @moballertobi
Makeup @mis_makeover

Bella @jaelxx_
Mua @glambyuwa
Gele @georgesnip
Dress @ituastitches
Shot @abiodun_victor

@iamshagari_

@beverly_osu
Outfit: @fabriquebyfabz
Gele: @gele_by_mimi

Dress ; @aisy_bespoke @_stitchesbyaisy_
Gele: @giddy_gele
Photography : @Yomi.visuals

Dress: @bb_artistry

Dress @emaginebybukola
Makeup and Gele @pamfingers_artistry

Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @ivstouch
Gele @jk_geleandbeads

@thisthingcalledfashion
Makeup: @juval_artistry

Outfit: @_stitchesbyaisy_ @aisy_bespoke
Makeup @beautyby_bumia
Gele: @giddy_gele
Photography @yomi.visuals

#AsoEbiBella @favourr__o

#AsoEbiBella

@symply_simi

@iamnini1
Agbada @freshandbuttons
Dress @houseofnini1
Hair @hairbyleediar
MUA @adornfaces
Photography @officialphotofreak

Photography: @georgeokoro
Bella @fatymah_gadobe

Via @simidrey

@msafriyie
Gown @qa_bridal x @quophiakotuahghana
MUA @violabeautymua
Photography @vineimagery

@thesophiamomodu
Dress: @anncranberry

@iamenado
Styled by @zackstyling_luxury_
Makeup by @adoestouch

 

@lubyiaa
Makeup: @goldie_gabriel_glam
Photography : @starphotographyc

Belle: @sandraokunzuwa
Dress : @runostitches
Makeup: @neineis_touch
Photo : @zircon.photography

#AsoEbiBella

Kids!

Dress @fit_to_taste @jayhousedesign
Styling @softstunner
Mua @maq_jose
Hairstyle by @hairbysleame
Photography @photokulture

