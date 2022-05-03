Connect with us

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Kranium – My Man

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Yemi Alade has released the official video for her Egar Boi-produced collaboration with Jamaican singer Kranium titled “My Man“.

The Afro-fusion tune serves as the singer’s first official single of the year after her flaming contribution to the Effyzzie Music-led single “Tell Somebody“, assisted by Mozambican trio, Yaba Buluku Boyz.

The lush and colourful video was directed by ace cinematographer, Ovie Etseyase in the United States.

Watch the music video below:

 

