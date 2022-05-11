Xiaomi launches the Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10A in the Nigerian Market | Check Out the Specs

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 10 2022 in Nigeria, a new member of Redmi 10 Series family. It offers 50MP hi-res camera, 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ AdaptiveSync display, a powerful chipset and a sleek design, making exceptional performance available to more and more people. What’s more, another Redmi 10 series member – Redmi 10A is also available, which is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-round user experience at an affordable price in Nigeria.

Redmi 10 2022: Making advanced features and high-end performance accessible

Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. The device offers a suite of different filters at your fingertips that can craft sensational yet creative photos and videos. The 8MP selfie camera at the front is capable of capturing panorama selfies to combine your selfies with the beauty of the environment.

It is packed with smooth viewing with a 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay. On top of the 90Hz refresh rate, it also features AdaptiveSync technology which lowers power consumption and extends battery life by adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed.

Another unique feature of the Redmi 10 2022 is the MediaTek Helio G88 and 5,000mAh battery which offers smooth day-to-day usage with an octa-core CPU offering clock speeds up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, it provides enough power to last you a full day, letting you spend more time playing and less time charging thanks to 18W fast charging and a 22.5W in-box charger.

Redmi 10 2022 comes in three colors, Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue. It offers three storage variants, 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and the recommended retail pricing are ₦92,000, ₦96,200, ₦103,300 respectively.

Redmi 10A: 13 MP dual camera and a large 5,000mAh battery starting from ₦57,800

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry-level smartphones can’t match. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

Comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording your memorable moments of daily life.

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day.

Redmi 10A comes in three colors, Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue. It offers three storage variants, 2GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, the recommended retail pricing are ₦57,800, ₦ 66,800,₦ 77,800 respectively.

Both Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10A are available for purchasing through all official Xiaomi sales channels. For more information, please click here:

Redmi 10 2022: https://www.mi.com/ng/product/redmi-10-2022/

Redmi 10A: https://www.mi.com/ng/product/redmi-10a/

