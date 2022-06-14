Movies & TV
The Stars Spotted at the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet + Winners List
All of your favourite celebrities and stars attended the 2022 Tony Awards, which were broadcast live from New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+.
The 75th annual Tony Awards was hosted by Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana Debose.
The event was attended by several Hollywood stars such as Uzo Aduba, Jesse Williams, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, David Alan Grier, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Porter and many more and we’ve got the red carpet photos.
Check on it!
***
Ariana Debose
View this post on Instagram
Uzo Aduba
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Danielle Brooks
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Hudson
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lynn Nottage
View this post on Instagram
Amber Ruffin
View this post on Instagram
L. Morgan Lee
View this post on Instagram
Andreia Gibau
View this post on Instagram
Colman Domingo
View this post on Instagram
Best Play
Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
A Strange Loop (WINNER)
Girl From the North Country
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company (WINNER)
The Music Man
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out (WINNER)
Trouble in Mind
Best Book of a Musical
Paradise Square – Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan
Mr. Saturday Night – Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel
A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson (WINNER)
Girl From the North Country – Conor McPherson
MJ The Musical – Lynn Nottage
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Flying Over Sunset – Music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr. Saturday Night – Music: Jason Robert Brown, lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square – Music: Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical – Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (WINNER)
A Strange Loop – Music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned To Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Trelfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H. (WINNER)
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke; Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square (WINNER)
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out (WINNER)
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew (WINNER)
Julie White, POTUS
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company (WINNER)
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ The Musical
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth (WINNER)
Sarafina Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Emilio Sosa, Skeleton Crew
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis; Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, the Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical (WINNER)
Paul Tazewell, MJ The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. (WINNER)
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company (WINNER)
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country (WINNER)
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ The Musical
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Angela Lansbury
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Robert E. Wankel
Regional Theatre Tony Award
Court Theatre
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)
Broadway For All
Feinstein”s/54 Below
Emily Grishman
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE