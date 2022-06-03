See The 10 Abuja Fashion Influencers You Should Know NOW

Social media has opened the world to great fashion influencers from across the continent and globe. Even though Lagos is Nigeria’s influencer hub, the city’s capital Abuja is gaining ground as a close second.

And thanks to the growing number of Abuja fashion influencers—from YouTubers to burgeoning Instagram bloggers—we get glimpses into how they reflect their aesthetics with their fashion choices.

If you’re looking for your next style muse or dose of inspiration, look no further, we have corralled 10 Abuja fashion influencers that should be on your radar.

Tamunotonye Barimalaa

Tamunotonye Barimalaa, aka @bytonye, is an Abuja based style influencer, DIY guru, Youtuber, Engineer and Interior Designer. If you are on the lookout for simple yet chic outfit inspirations, Tamunotonye is your plug.

Kuyet Bamai

Kuyet Bamai is an award-winning Fashion Blogger and Social Media Strategist. Kuyet is a man with many skills with Style Influencing and Fashion Photography under his belt. Head over to his page @kuyetbamai for unlimited men’s style inspo.

Audu Juliet Lailah

Audu Juliet Lailah (@lailahmoon) is the founder of Abuja based womenswear brand LAILAHMOON. Audu is also a Professional Chef. If she is not posting her stunning form-fitting looks, her culinary masterpieces are on display on her Instagram feed.

Sarah Audu

Youtuber, Fashion and Lifestyle blogger Sarah Audu is an Abuja based “Modest Fashionista”, as she calls herself. If you love bold colours, fun prints and an all-around vibrant personality, @princessaudu is the page to visit.

Sa’a Maccido

Sa’a Maccido is a Modest Fashion Influencer, Blogger and Photographer. From makeup inspiration to gorgeous hijab looks, Sa’a is a goldmine of modest outfit ideas.

Opeyemi Tanimowo

Opeyemi Tanimowo is a Style Enthusiast with a knack for rocking Ankara pieces. She is also the founder of accessories brand Ile Esho. If you are looking for Ankara inspiration, her IG page @opeyemisdiary has you covered.

Mubaarak

Mubaarak is a Content Creator, Model, Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer. From workwear-inspired pieces to bright colours, @themubaarak guides you through the men’s fashion trends to know.

Pinky Kulu

Abuja based Stylist and Fashion Designer Pinky Kulu (@pinky_kulu) has been on our radar for some time now. As far as modest fashion is concerned, trust her to serve an effortless slay. If you are a Muslimah BellaStylista, Pinky should be on your radar.

Ufa Danai

Ufa Danai is a Photographer, Visual Storyteller, Creative Director and Fashion Stylist. Ufa expresses herself through her clothing with vibrant colours, bold prints and interesting cuts. If you love fashion and art, @ufadania is the place to be.

Sarah Okam

Stylist and Fashion Influencer Sarah Okam recently caught our eyes with her attention-grabbing looks. With an enviable figure that looks good in every outfit. Sarah does not shy away from statement-making looks. Be sure to visit her page (@_sarahokam_), it will be worthwhile.

Can’t find your favourite Abuja Based Style blogger on this list? Tag them below!

