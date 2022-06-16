Connect with us

Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

To Support Health and Fitness, Amstel Malta Ultra partners with The Mix Africa to Launch Flagship PUMA Store in Abuja

Kie Kie, Tunde Onakoya & Enioluwa Adeoluwa emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2022 | See the Full List

The Special Foundation Hosted a Career Mentorship Program to Celebrate Children’s Day with Students

Check out all the Beautiful Photos from D’banj’s 42nd Birthday Party & the Launch of his new Platform ‘Cream Dela Cream’

Get Ready for an Amazing Experience as EOPANSE is Set to host her 3rd Annual Conference | See Details

Kcee, 9ice, J. Martins To Thrill Guests at Terra Kulture on Sunday, as Yaw & Ogbolor stage PO!

Get the Scoop of The 2022 Pride Women Conference on Emotional Wellbeing

Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June

Gruppo Corazonne invites you to the launch of GTV accessories & OPPOLIA Kitchens in Lagos, Nigeria. The Launch will include auctions and massive discounts on selected products, including 5 premium fitted kitchens.
The exhibition/ launch will hold from June 16th-30th, 2022 and sales events will hold on June 18th and June 25th, 2022.
Venue; 16 Adeyemi Lawson Street off McPherson Ikoyi

For virtual shopping, bookings, enquiries and appointments. Please Contact Henry at +2348033040625 or  Maryokun at +2348020737469. You can also send them an email at [email protected] or [email protected]
(Offer lasts while stocks Last)

