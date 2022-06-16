Events
Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June
Gruppo Corazonne invites you to the launch of GTV accessories & OPPOLIA Kitchens in Lagos, Nigeria. The Launch will include auctions and massive discounts on selected products, including 5 premium fitted kitchens.
The exhibition/ launch will hold from June 16th-30th, 2022 and sales events will hold on June 18th and June 25th, 2022.
Venue; 16 Adeyemi Lawson Street off McPherson Ikoyi
For virtual shopping, bookings, enquiries and appointments. Please Contact Henry at +2348033040625 or Maryokun at +2348020737469. You can also send them an email at [email protected] or [email protected]
(Offer lasts while stocks Last)
