BNRSVP Events this Weekend

SRS Collection Art Exhibition “Making a Difference Artistically”

SRS in collaboration with Brilliant Brush Gallery (BBG) will be hosting its exclusive art exhibition titled “Making a Difference Artistically.”

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Venue: Pier Harbour By SRS, A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234902007772, +2348128741314 or email [email protected]

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday.

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Camp Sigma Nollywood Themed Party

This is one for the books cause you already know we’re bringing the vibes! There’ll be a lot of fun activities. You don’t want to miss it for anything!

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Tamarald Events Center, Old Airport Rd, Jos.

RSVP: HERE

Premium Fridays

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, Sky Mall, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09153592337

Anonymous LIVE

Anonymous LIVE showcases popular and established musical artists as well as emerging artists. This edition features The Cavemen.

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Art Splash Studio – Paint & Sip

Join Art Splash Studio for a paint, sip and create session partnership with Hilton Abuja for a ticket of N6,000 only.

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Pamper Him (Fathers’ Day Edition)

Thinking of the perfect way, and what to gift dads in your life as we celebrate Fathers’ Day? SRS has put together an interesting weekend for all fathers out there. Let The SRS Collection help you create an unforgettable experience.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Venue: Pier Harbour By SRS, A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234902007772, +2348128741314 or email [email protected]

Father’s Day Paint Party

Father’s Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate them than a specially curated paint party! Just to say thank you for their love and support.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 28 Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Brymo Live in Abuja

Get ready to sing along with the god of music and experience the most electrifying performance yet.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Make Music Lagos: Pop-Up Worship

Join these amazing gospel artists for an amazing and uplifting time of contemporary urban praise to celebrate World Music Day.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Harvesters International Christian Centre, 308/310 Ikorodu-Ososun Rd, Anthony, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pencil Unbroken: The Statement Call

Ace comedian Pencil is set for his yearly comedy show tagged; Pencil Unbroken, which is billed to hold this weekend. Tagged ‘The Statement Call.’

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel And Suites, 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Speed Coaching and Mentoring Session on Money, Purpose, and Family with Fela Durotoye & Lanre Olusola

Fela Durotoye and The Catalyst will be spending some time doing what they love most: helping people get their lives together. This edition features a speed coaching and mentoring session on money, purpose and family. It will be a safe space for men to be vulnerable and ask the questions that matter to them, without fear of judgment or embarrassment. There will be an opportunity to answer the most important question as it relates to your life such as how to make, manage and multiply the money, align with your purpose, and lead and raise a healthy family unit.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE