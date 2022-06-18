Connect with us

Events

Lagos Leather Fair celebrates Democracy Day with Made-in-Nigerian Selection with 2000 Key Stakeholder

Events

Nigerian Breweries renews Flavour, Yul Edochie & Phyno’s Brand Ambassadorial Deal for Life Continental Lager

Events

Don't miss out on Premium Fun as Johnnie Walker Paints Ibadan a Different Kind of Red at the Walker's District | Register Here

Events

Here is how Gordon’s celebrated this Year’s World Gin Day

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June

Events Promotions

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Events

To Support Health and Fitness, Amstel Malta Ultra partners with The Mix Africa to Launch Flagship PUMA Store in Abuja

Events Scoop

Kie Kie, Tunde Onakoya & Enioluwa Adeoluwa emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2022 | See the Full List

Events

The Special Foundation Hosted a Career Mentorship Program to Celebrate Children’s Day with Students

Events

Lagos Leather Fair celebrates Democracy Day with Made-in-Nigerian Selection with 2000 Key Stakeholder

Published

6 hours ago

 on

To further drive growth within the Nigerian leather sector whilst also educating and creating maximum visibility for leading leather players across Africa, key stakeholders spread across Sub-Saharan Africa gathered at the just concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 5 to discuss the road map to the future of the leather industry.

The 2-day event which sought to reiterate the potential economic impact of the leather sector on the Nigerian economy had in attendance over 2000 key stakeholders including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Ex-Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and members from several Federal Ministries, Bank of Industry, Trade bodies, financial institutions, Leather designers, players in the leather ecosystem as well as local and international investors.

Speaking at the fair, the Convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, expressed her delight about the large gathering and the quality of conversations had at the fair. She said

It has been a delight for us to once again hold a physical edition of Lagos Leather Fair, and we are extremely pleased with the success recorded. The crowds poured in across the two-day event in droves, and it is a testament to the value that the finished leather goods sector for the wider industry if properly harnessed. For five years now, we have constantly provided a platform for leather and lifestyle enthusiasts and industry players to come together, to enhance visibility for the industry, whilst also championing conversations on how to move the industry forward. And this year, despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen that industry players have continues to hone their craftsmanship, their skills, and their innovation, in order to drive the shift that we need to make the industry’s potential a reality. we are glad to have created this platform to showcase some of the country’s wins and economic prosperity. Some exhibitors who have been with us from the very first edition have now metamorphosed into international phenomenons, driving a positive Made-in-Nigeria narrative on the global stage.

Speaking further, she also said

As we round up year five with much excitement and optimism, the work continues — we are determined to continue to seek out ways to pull all the necessary thought leaders, policymakers and key players together to keep changing the narrative and advancing the necessary conversations.”.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo said

We are proud of the good works of Lagos Leather Fair over the past 5 years, they have created a solid platform where everyone within the leather ecosystem can meet up and hold conversations on how to move the industry forward. The result of this has become very visible with the growing attention gained by the industry and increased collaboration amongst players. For us as a ministry, we will continuously drive support till the potential of the leather industry is fully harnessed in Nigeria.  

The fair also featured masterclass conversations that addressed the challenges of cross-border payments for SMEs, the role of the AFCFTA in aiding intra-African, and ways to enhance growth for businesses within the leather industry. Speakers were drawn from all sectors of the economy across finance, policy, manufacturing, and consultancy.

With the massive potential hidden within the hide and skin manufacturing sector and its impact on Nigeria’s economy, the Lagos Leather Fair has continued to lead the conversation aimed at changing the narrative within the industry across Nigeria and Africa at large.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote’s Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited
css.php