Jayjigi and Dozzybeat have collaborated on a masterpiece titled “Obi Cubana.”

“Obi Cubana” is an Afrobeat/Ampanpiano joint inspired by the real-life Obi Cubana.

Following the success of his debut single ”On God,” Jayjigi promised to remain giving’ as he teamed up with his Canadian-based brother Dozzybeat on a song that will ruffle up the music scene.

Listen to the track below:

The song is out and available on all streaming platforms.