NBA Africa is excited to Announce KFC Africa as their Official Partner

TECNO sets to Globally Launch Its Camon 19 Series Atop Iconic Rockefeller Center | June 14

Bord Bia & Kerrygold kick-off World Milk Day Celebration with in-store Activations in Lagos

22 Year Old Undergraduate Wins 12 Million Naira in the Sujimoto Homewin Salary for Life

Dr. Fene Osakwe joins notable Nigerians as the newest Member of the Forbes Technology Council

Meet the Host of 2022 Trendupp Awards, Bukunmi Adeaga 'KieKie" Ilori

Dual Luxury World unveils Erica Nlewedim as Its Brand Ambassador

ProvidusBank Launches Nigeria's First Eco-friendly Debit Card

You can now Stream 'Mwen Love Ou' by Mickael Marabou featuring Davido

Don't Miss Out on this Opportunity to be part of the MERGE Summit Conference | Apply Now

Exciting news for basketball fans in Nigeria!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

NBA Africa and KFC Africa have announced a  partnership that will see both pantheons collaborate on a number of activations targeted at basketball fans across Nigeria and a few other African countries.

Through this novel partnership, KFC loyalists and basketball enthusiasts will be able to enjoy unique, co-branded products, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC x NBA promotions.

The high point of the partnership includes the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.

Emmanuel Kasambala (KFC Marketing Director for the Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa) highlighted KFC’s excitement at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

Also speaking on the development, NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams said,

“We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA, We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA.”

Both partners are confident that this partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings.

As part of this momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with mouth-watering meals.

For a taste of the newly introduced MVP Box and All-Star Box meal offerings, KFC fans can simply visit any KFC restaurant to place an order. KFC lovers and basketball fans can follow KFC Nigeria and #KFCBalling on social media to keep up-to-date with information about activities that will be executed through the KFC and NBA partnership in the coming months.

Sponsored Content

