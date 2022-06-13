Bord Bia & Kerrygold kick-off World Milk Day Celebration with in-store Activations in Lagos

Connect with us

To set the ball rolling for the 11th World Milk Day celebrations, Kerrygold Nigeria held a series of offline activations between May 27th-29th at the Ikeja City Mall. It was a thrilling period as consumers had a chance to try the Kerrygold milk and also won exciting prizes.

Influencers like Ufuoma Mcdermott, Jamila Lawal, and Chef Tolani (Diary of a naija kitchen lover) who are food enthusiasts were there to educate and showcase creative recipes to consumers. The offline activations were a success as consumers were excited to learn new ways to incorporate dairy products into their everyday meals.

The in-store activities were designed to pave the way and build anticipation for the World Milk Day celebration which focuses on recognizing the value of milk in our lives. It is commemorated to honor the dairy industry’s success and relevance in the world. The dairy sector is significant since it not only provides food to a large number of people but also supports many people’s livelihoods.

Kerrygold will be celebrating this year’s World Milk Day by hosting an online campaign in Nigeria and South Africa. This would be their third consecutive campaign in Nigeria and second in South Africa. The Nigerian leg of the online campaign is tagged #mykerrygoldreceipe2.0 and that of South Africa tagged ‘the ultimate butter master‘. Consumers in these markets are encouraged to use this brand and create innovative recipes and share them on their social media platforms. The campaign will run through June 2022.

