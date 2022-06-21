Connect with us

Movies & TV

Nemsia Films collaborates with Amazon Prime Video on its First Commissioned Slate Deal

Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About "The Real Housewives of Lagos" Reunion

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style

Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dika Ofoma & Ugochukwu Onuoha Debut New Short Film on Grief "The Way Things Happen"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Episode Two of Accelerate TV's “Just Friends" is Here

Features Movies & TV Style

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote's Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch “Love Like This” stars Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade on the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the First Teaser for Season Two of TNC Africa's Series "Little Black Book" 

Beauty Movies & TV Music Scoop

Janet Jackson Graces the Cover of Essence's July/August 2022 Issue

Movies & TV

Nemsia Films collaborates with Amazon Prime Video on its First Commissioned Slate Deal

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood production house, Nemsia Films, has closed the first exclusive slate deal for three commissioned feature films with Amazon Prime Video, having already produced a successful repertoire of world-class content such as God Calling, Before 30, and Journey of an African Colony.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, director of Content Acquisition and head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, Prime Video.

“This slate deal supports our goal to showcase Nollywood at its best, by telling authentic homegrown stories in a range of genres to Prime Video customers around the world.”

“At Nemsia Films, it is our belief in ‘no gravity for the mind’ that has led us to work with Prime Video, one of the leading streaming services worldwide, capable of delivering our stories further than we ever imagined,” said Derin Adeyokunnu, co-founder of Nemsia Films.

“We are tremendously excited about the collaboration and what the future holds for Nollywood.”

Nemsia films was co-founded by Derin Adeyokunnu and BB Sasore, with a strong belief in its ethos – “no gravity for the mind” – which, in addition to their major accomplishments, has seen them become a hub for developing young and emerging talent across every facet of Nollywood. Nemsia creates visuals that have pushed the envelope in African storytelling, from concept to delivery, with the entire production chain, including top-end visual effects and post-production, sitting in-house. Adeyokunnu serves as managing partner and executive producer and Sasore is the creative director, writer, and director of most of their work.

The first feature in this deal will be Breath of Life, written and directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor. Breath of Life tells an inspirational story about life and destiny where one must live to fulfill their purpose and cannot die until this is done. The other two films to come from the deal will be announced later this year.

About Prime Video
Prime Video offers customers thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including Amazon Original Series such as The Boys, The Wheel of Time, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Grand Tour, and the upcoming highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as critically acclaimed Amazon Original movies like Coming 2 America, The Tomorrow War, and exclusive Nollywood movies such as Superstar, Progressive Tailors Club, Bad Comments, Badamasi and much more.

Along with Nemsia’s commissioning deal, Prime Video has previously announced exclusive licensing agreements with leading Nigerian production studios, including Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios, which highlights a commitment by Prime Video to deliver Nigerian and African films to a global audience of more than 200 million Prime members.

Customers can stream or download and enjoy anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video app on a mobile, tablet, smart TV, game consoles, or online at PrimeVideo.com. All are available to watch as part of a Prime Video membership, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are…

Pete Edochie Speaks on his Career, Fatherhood & Society as he Covers The Will Downtown’s Latest Issue

Nigerians on Twitter Were Asked to Share Beautiful Stories About their Fathers and the Responses Will Leave you Teary-Eyed
css.php