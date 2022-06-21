Tiwa Savage bags Endorsement Deal with TECNO & becomes their First Female Brand Ambassador

Smartphone brand, TECNO has announced Tiwa Savage as its latest brand ambassador! Confirming the news, the delectable singer, songwriter and actress also excitedly announced this to her fans across all her social media pages that she is the new brand ambassador for smartphone giant TECNO, making her the first female ambassador that the smartphone giant has signed. Last week, the smartphone brand teased its followers about a new member joining the TECNO family with the initials “Double T” on its social media pages.

Everyone caught the frenzy as they tried to guess who this new ambassador was and fans came up with names like Tems, Ayra Starr and some even added male musicians like Timaya and Terry G, even though the images showed a female illustration.

Social media lit up with numerous positive comments as many fans of both brand and artiste expressed excitement about the deal, many suggesting and sharing their opinions on why Tiwa Savage is the best choice for the brand. With Tiwa widely known for her unique and stunning fashion style, and TECNO smartphones now becoming synonymous with Sleek designs and noteworthy dazzling innovation, little wonder why the “Double T” partnership as TECNO calls it makes for a perfect match and is widely received by fans and social media enthusiasts.

This announcement comes not long after the TECNO Camon 19 series launched on the 14th of June 2022 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The TECNO Camon 19 series has an impressive screen display, a 64MP rear-view camera, and long-lasting battery life. These features represent style, class, and fashion, which Tiwa Savage embodies.

