Connect with us

Promotions

Tiwa Savage bags Endorsement Deal with TECNO & becomes their First Female Brand Ambassador

Events Promotions

Infinix takes the Note 12 Experience to a whole New Level with the Infinix VIP Concert

Promotions

Aella unveils its New Brand Ambassador & it is Nancy Isime

Events Promotions

Meet the Winners of the 30th Anniversary, SystemSpecs 2022 Children's Day Essay Competition + ICT Equipment for Winning Schools

Music Promotions

Tiwa Savage is Lighting up the Stages and giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her Water and Garri Tour

Promotions

Accelerate Plus brings a New Comedy Drama Series to your Screens Titled 'Just Friends'

Promotions

Jumia Celebrates its 10th Anniversary by Offering Exciting offers to its Consumers

Promotions

Bord Bia in partnership with Kerrygold is set to host World Milk Day Campaign in Africa

Events Promotions

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Promotions

Tomi Otudeko: 5 Takeaways on the Future of Family Business and its Succession

Promotions

Tiwa Savage bags Endorsement Deal with TECNO & becomes their First Female Brand Ambassador

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Smartphone brand, TECNO has announced Tiwa Savage as its latest brand ambassador! Confirming the news, the delectable singer, songwriter and actress also excitedly announced this to her fans across all her social media pages that she is the new brand ambassador for smartphone giant TECNO, making her the first female ambassador that the smartphone giant has signed. Last week, the smartphone brand teased its followers about a new member joining the TECNO family with the initials “Double T” on its social media pages.

Everyone caught the frenzy as they tried to guess who this new ambassador was and fans came up with names like Tems, Ayra Starr and some even added male musicians like Timaya and Terry G, even though the images showed a female illustration. 

Social media lit up with numerous positive comments as many fans of both brand and artiste expressed excitement about the deal, many suggesting and sharing their opinions on why Tiwa Savage is the best choice for the brand. With Tiwa widely known for her unique and stunning fashion style, and TECNO smartphones now becoming synonymous with Sleek designs and noteworthy dazzling innovation, little wonder why the “Double T” partnership as TECNO calls it makes for a perfect match and is widely received by fans and social media enthusiasts.

This announcement comes not long after the TECNO Camon 19 series launched on the 14th of June 2022 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The TECNO Camon 19 series has an impressive screen display, a 64MP rear-view camera, and long-lasting battery life. These features represent style, class, and fashion, which Tiwa Savage embodies.

We can’t deny that Tiwa Savage prefers