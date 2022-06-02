6222 – This Toll-Free Line Provides Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) comes in different forms – it can be physical, or sexual, or psychological/emotional. Whatever form it came be, you or anyone you know can get the necessary support if you’re going through this.

Thanks to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego (Johns Hopkins University affiliate) in Nigeria, survivors have a toll-free line to reach out to and get professional help and support to navigate this experience.

The number is 6222 and it’s free for Airtel, 9Mobile, and MTN users in Nigeria.