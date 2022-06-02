Connect with us

News

6222 - This Toll-Free Line Provides Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

Inspired News

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle "Lionheart" Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio 

Inspired News

Francis Kéré, Issa Rae, Mia Mottley & More Make 2022 TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

News

New Video: Waje feat. Falz - Vibes

News

Ndidi Nwuneli's TED Talk on Building a More Equitable & Sustainable Food Ecosystem is a Must Watch!

Inspired News

Do Right Initiative Seeks to Reawaken & Entrench Uprightness in Nigeria | Here's How You Can Join

News Style

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Inspired News

Yemi Adamolekun is the Recipient of Global Citizen Prize's 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria

News

Nancy Isime & Voke Give Intel About their Friendship on Peas In A Pod with Toolz & Gbemi

Beauty News Scoop

“I’ve been waiting for this moment” - Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

News

6222 – This Toll-Free Line Provides Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) comes in different forms – it can be physical, or sexual, or psychological/emotional. Whatever form it came be, you or anyone you know can get the necessary support if you’re going through this.

Thanks to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego (Johns Hopkins University affiliate) in Nigeria, survivors have a toll-free line to reach out to and get professional help and support to navigate this experience.

The number is 6222 and it’s free for Airtel, 9Mobile, and MTN users in Nigeria.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Tips Will Help You Overcome Fear

#ChildrensDay: For Your Children, Get Your PVC!
css.php