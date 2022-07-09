Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all Your Favourite Features This Weekend

We Can't Get Enough of Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred's Pre-Wedding Photos

Wura & Tayo Went From The Friend Zone to #WusCupofT

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 410

It's #CCTillInfinity! Brighten Your Day With Camille & Chris' Beautiful Love Story

Relish The Thrills of "Happy Ever After" With Chinwe & Ozzy's White Wedding

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

A Family & Friends Story! See How The #IOaffair Began

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Our excitment is double today and it’s not hard to guess why. That’s right, we’e having a long weekend! Thanks to the holidays, we’ve got more time to let our hair down and have some good fun! Courtesy of the chill weather as well, this is definitely the best time to take in as many beautiful love content as we can find. This is why we’re here for you!

This week was filled with a lot of love and colours, and it’s only right that you get to enjoy every bit of it. From heartwarming love stories to sultry pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings, trending wedding moments and top tier wedding inspos… It was certainly a bright week. If you missed anything, there’s no better time to catch up!

Click on the title links to enjoy the features below. Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Helen & Brendan Met in Church! Enjoy The #LoveHxB Wedding Reception

Nigeria Meets Malawi With Helen & Brendan’s Ngoni-Bwatiye Trad

Maxine & Daniel’s White Wedding Was One For The Books!

Folake & Tobi’s Yoruba Trad is all The Colour Your Day Needs!\

Ife & Benjamin are Giving us all the Feels With Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Nonye & Charles’ Love Story Began With an Instagram DM

Blossom Chukwujekwu and His Sweetheart, Winifred’s Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Chemistry

They Met Through a Mutual Friend – Enjoy Sharonny & Simba’s #BNBling Moment

The #LoveMoDe22 Pre-wedding Shoot is Our Perfect Dose of Love Today!

Ope & Yemi Found Each Other When They Were Not Searching! #OOlove22

This Styled Shoot Has Got Inspo For Your White & Trad Wedding

The Munanita Bridal Collection, “Heaven” Exudes Opulence & Timeless Elegance

Slay Your Edo Trad With This Alluring Beauty Look

Bring On The Colours! Check Out This Beauty Look For Your Trad Slay

Minimalist + Vintage Fashion = This Alluring Bridal Beauty Look

Slay to Perfection on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look

Brides-to-be, You Certainly Want to Pin This Chic Beauty Look

This Couple’s Love Story Will Have You Smiling From Ear to Ear!

E For Energy! This Bridesmaid & Groomsman’s Reception Entrance Will Make Your Day

This Beautiful Couple is Serving 100% Style & Vibes!

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Dance-off Will Totally Make Your Day

These Lovebirds are in Perfect Sync & We Love to See It!

