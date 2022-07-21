Cuppy Otedola Made a Case for Ankara at The Grand Ball of Princes & Princesses in Monaco

It’s no surprise to see Cuppy Otedola step out in an unmissable pink outfit every now and then, but this time, she made a fabulous pink appearance in a gorgeous Ankara print ball gown, and honestly, we are obsessed! The mos kye

The sensational musician attended the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses under the Patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco, where she also DJ’d, rocking an eye-catching ball gown. Embellished with green vines all over and dramatic off-shoulder puffy sleeves, she paired the look with a matching headpiece and pink silk gloves.

Her makeup was soft and pretty showing faintly highlighted cheeks, soft lips and dreamy eyes as she opted for stunning dainty Chopard jewellery, what’s not to love? We are definitely taking these photos to our next tailor appointments.

Credits

Photo Credit: @cuppymusic

Jewellery: @chopard

