BN Style Spotlight: Julie Adenuga Brought Her Fashion A-Game to The “Nope” London Premiere

British-Nigerian broadcaster, radio host and creator Julie Adenuga showed up to Nope U.K. premiere in London on Thursday wearing an eye-catching sleeveless mesh sequin dress.

She paired the sheer ensemble with neutral lingerie that showed off her enviable figure. Julie accentuated her whole look with body shimmer and silver jewellery attached to her gravity-defying braided updo, topped off with large diamond studs and two matching rings. The beauty complemented her outfit with a no-makeup makeup look featuring highlighted cheekbones.