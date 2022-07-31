Connect with us

BN Style Spotlight: Julie Adenuga Brought Her Fashion A-Game to The “Nope” London Premiere

3 hours ago

British-Nigerian broadcaster, radio host and creator Julie Adenuga showed up to Nope U.K. premiere in London on Thursday wearing an eye-catching sleeveless mesh sequin dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julie Adenuga (@julieadenuga)

She paired the sheer ensemble with neutral lingerie that showed off her enviable figure. Julie accentuated her whole look with body shimmer and silver jewellery attached to her gravity-defying braided updo, topped off with large diamond studs and two matching rings. The beauty complemented her outfit with a no-makeup makeup look featuring highlighted cheekbones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MakeupAdura (@makeupadura)

Though Julie’s shoes were hard to spot beneath the dress, they appeared to be metallic strappy heels.

Credits
Styling: @reeree.f
Hair: @dionnesmithofficial
Nails: @nailsby_ems
Makeup: @makeupadura

