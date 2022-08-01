Let Nkosingiphile King teach You how to Nail Corporate Street Style Everyday

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on South African fashion entrepreneur Nkosingiphile King. If you are looking to channel a style star who can smoothly transition from dapper formal wear to dashing street style, then Nkosingiphile is the muse for you.

This brand architect constantly serves commanding looks that prove he has a natural ability to make striking appearances that capture our attention every time.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from his curated Instagram page just for you. From perfectly fitted suits to stunning street style appearances, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Step into the new week with a perfectly tailored grey suit and seize all the attention in every room you enter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Tuesday



A blue suit paired with brown accessories will forever be a fire combo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Wednesday

A gorgeous pink suit would be very on-brand for a stylish #BellaStylista.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Thursday

An all-black fit paired with a grey jacket is a straight-up fashion hit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Friday

That Friday night event just got classier as you pull to the red carpet in this dashing green tux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Saturday

A floral print shirt plus a vibrant-coloured suit, seriously, what could go wrong?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Sunday

The ever-green blazer plus denim combo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and Nkosingiphile is rocking it with premium swag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkosingiphile King (@sir_nyuswa)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.