Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

Style

Let Nkosingiphile King teach You how to Nail Corporate Street Style Everyday

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Julie Adenuga Brought Her Fashion A-Game to The "Nope" London Premiere

Style

Let Toke Makinwa Show You How to Nail the Metallics Trend

Style

Osas Ighodaro ensured All Eyes Were on her at the 'Justice Served' South African Premiere

Style

10 Off-Duty Outfit Ideas to Copy From Our Favourite Cameroonian BellaStylistas

Style

Let Shudufhadzo Musiḓa's LBD Inspire Your Friday Night Look

Style

It's the Season for Colour Blocking & We've Got the Top Looks on this Week's #BellaStylista: Issue 201

Style

Fireboy DML Looked His Most Stylish Yet in ThisDay Style’s Latest Issue

Style

Want to Be Part of BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2022? Register Here!

Style

Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Stylish Summer Travel Diary is Giving us Major Holiday FOMO

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Let’s be honest, every time you open Instagram these days It seems as if literally everyone is basking in the infectious soft-life summer in Europe and you can’t help but get hit with that dreadful FOMO. I mean who hasn’t spent days dreaming about vacationing across the scenic cities in Europe?! What’s not to love about the stunning streets of London, the picturesque towns in Italy and the Greek Islands with their unique white and blue buildings and charming local traditions?

Further feeding our wanderlust, Nigerian actor Sharon Ooja Egwurube is currently on vacation that started from bubbly London to breathtaking Italy and we can’t help but keep our eyes glued to her every post on Instagram.

Here, we have put together for your viewing pleasure her Instagram diary as she journeys through Europe in premium travel style!

Touching Down in London in tasteful street style.

A quaint lunch in Paris. What else could you ask for?

Strutting around Greece in chic summer looks that we could not help but add to our carts!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Akilapa Precious: How Good HR Management Helps Your Business

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Hacks Will Help You Overcome Stress

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment
css.php