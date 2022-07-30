Let Toke Makinwa Show You How to Nail the Metallics Trend

Connect with us

Metallics are back like they never left! We are talking shiny cheeks, eyeshadow, accessories, clothes and sparkling hair. While metallics are tricky to pull off, some fashionistas have made the trend their own in head-to-toe sparkles.

Cue in Media IT girl Toke Makinwa, who always turns heads with her unmissable fashion statements, recently posted not one but two silver metallic looks on her Instagram page, and we are here for it.

Masterminded by her go-to stylist Dahmola, Toke has somehow nailed this trend without looking like a disco ball. So if you have reserved your shiniest, sparkliest pieces for nights out or New Year’s Eve, it’s time to embrace the sparkle this season.

For her first look, the style star is rocking a silver bomber jacket paired with a matching mini skirt and silver knee-high boots. Toke completed the look with an asymmetrical bob, bold makeup and a gold body chain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Her second and most recent look is a nod to the 90s, featuring a silver strapless dress, clear platform heels, and oversized silver crucifix earrings. Her beauty look featured bold makeup paired with waist-length hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Credits

Makeup: @bellze_signature
Hair: @theroycesamuel
Styled: @dahmola
Outfit: @mns.luxury
Jewellery: @lacebycataleya
Boots: @ellen_nigeria
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

