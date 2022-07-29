Osas Ighodaro ensured All Eyes Were on her at the ‘Justice Served’ South African Premiere

Osas Ighodaro is no doubt one of our favourite fashion IT girls! The actor recently served a head-turning look that ensured all eyes were on her. While attending the premiere of Netflix’s highly anticipated series Justice Served, the style star opted for a striking look, sporting a gorgeous matching print set.

Decked out in the custom-made two-piece fit with fringed sleeves by The Studio by S.B Youme, she added the perfect olive bralette, a pair of glossy mules plus a golden anklet and hoop earrings.

The Smart Money Woman star’s makeup was subtle and alluring showing glossy nude lips, highlighted eyes and cheeks plus lush lashes and sultry brows. She rocked her hair straight, centre-parted and laid to perfection. We can’t fault any detail. Stunning!

Credits

Fit: @thestudiobysbym

Makeup: @maifa_matutoane

Shoes: @gianvitorossi

