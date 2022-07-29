10 Off-Duty Outfit Ideas to Copy From Our Favourite Cameroonian BellaStylistas

With a variety of trending Instagram posts from Juliette Foxx to Fanny Müller this week, CR BellaStylistas served lewks for days! Every single fashionista has us swooning over their sartorial choices. Because of this, we look to some of our favourite Cameroonian IT girls, influencers, and celebrities around the globe for top weekend fashion ideas.

From stylish sets to chic dresses that brighten up the room. These outfits will most definitely inspire your off-duty looks.

Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!

Juliette Foxx

Fanny Müller

Vanessa Azar

Mina Ndedi Eyango

Carlia Fassi

Queen Mimba

Lorka

Valerie Ayena

Nabila Rodriguez Paez

Julia Samantha Edima

