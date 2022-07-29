Connect with us

10 Off-Duty Outfit Ideas to Copy From Our Favourite Cameroonian BellaStylistas

With a variety of trending Instagram posts from Juliette Foxx to Fanny Müller this week, CR BellaStylistas served lewks for days! Every single fashionista has us swooning over their sartorial choices. Because of this, we look to some of our favourite Cameroonian IT girls, influencers, and celebrities around the globe for top weekend fashion ideas.

From stylish sets to chic dresses that brighten up the room. These outfits will most definitely inspire your off-duty looks.

Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!

Juliette Foxx

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

Fanny Müller

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanny Müller (@lafreecaine)

Vanessa Azar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Azar (@vanessazar)

Mina Ndedi Eyango

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mina Ndedi Eyango (@minaeyango)

Carlia Fassi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlia Fassi (@__fassi)

Queen Mimba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN MIMBA (@isblanchebailly)

Lorka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑳𝑶𝑹𝑲𝑨 (@_lorkaela_)

Valerie Ayena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V. A. (@valerie_ayena)

Nabila Rodriguez Paez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nabila Rodriguez Paez (@nabila_rod)

Julia Samantha Edima

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

