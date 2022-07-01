Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Motàrá - Don't Back Down

Music

Burna Boy Previews new Song “For My Hand” feat. Ed Sheeran at Wembly Stadium | WATCH

Music

Afrobeats Stars Take Centre Stage at OH MY! Festival in Rotterdam

BN TV Inspired Music

Fireboy joins Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium for a Beautiful Performance of "Peru"

Music

New Video: Ika Gang feat. CaZe - Choco

Music

New EP: Candy Bleakz - Fire EP

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Darey Graces the Cover of this Week's Edition of the The Will Downtown

Music Scoop

How the Stars Showed Up for #BETAwards 2022

BN TV Inspired Music

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

BN TV Events Inspired Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Music

New Music + Video: Motàrá – Don’t Back Down

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Motàrá Thomas steps into the spotlight as she unveils her debut single titled “Don’t Back Down”.  After enduring the realities of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the global lockdown, Motàrá found her voice and started recording new music. The result? An unadulterated blend of talent, emotions and a jambalaya of different music genres that give us this unique new sound.

Motàrá is an emerging singer, song writer and performer. She is a global citizen who calls Lagos, Nigeria & Toronto, Canada home. Currently operating as an independent artist, Motàrá is very emotive and loves to express her feelings in her lyrics, she finds inspiration for her music from living, loving and experiencing life.

“Don’t Back Down” is a heartfelt song which serves as a tribute to Motàrá’s late mother who’s dying wish was for Motàrá to follow her dream of becoming a music superstar. The song is produced by Oluremi Iyilade and the video was shot in Lagos by Kemz Art with choreography directed by Michael ‘Nìlẹ’ Emono. The visuals from “Don’t Back Down” feature members of the Thomas family paying tribute to the matriarch Oyindamola Thomas with very real and strong emotions on display. Motàrá cuts a figure of purity and youth with her alluring outfits and attires styled by Sisimi.

Stream the song here.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Nikki May, Author of “Wahala” Talks to Us About Her Debut Novel, its BBC Adaptation & Her Book Tour

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole
css.php