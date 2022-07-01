New Music + Video: Motàrá – Don’t Back Down

Motàrá Thomas steps into the spotlight as she unveils her debut single titled “Don’t Back Down”. After enduring the realities of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the global lockdown, Motàrá found her voice and started recording new music. The result? An unadulterated blend of talent, emotions and a jambalaya of different music genres that give us this unique new sound.

Motàrá is an emerging singer, song writer and performer. She is a global citizen who calls Lagos, Nigeria & Toronto, Canada home. Currently operating as an independent artist, Motàrá is very emotive and loves to express her feelings in her lyrics, she finds inspiration for her music from living, loving and experiencing life.

“Don’t Back Down” is a heartfelt song which serves as a tribute to Motàrá’s late mother who’s dying wish was for Motàrá to follow her dream of becoming a music superstar. The song is produced by Oluremi Iyilade and the video was shot in Lagos by Kemz Art with choreography directed by Michael ‘Nìlẹ’ Emono. The visuals from “Don’t Back Down” feature members of the Thomas family paying tribute to the matriarch Oyindamola Thomas with very real and strong emotions on display. Motàrá cuts a figure of purity and youth with her alluring outfits and attires styled by Sisimi.

Stream the song here.

Watch the video below: