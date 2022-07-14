Relationships
All The Adorable Reasons Why Cynthia Loves Her Hubby Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
There are so many things to love about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, like how confident he is and how he grills the BBNaija housemates in every season. However, we can’t love the fashion star as much as his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, does.
To celebrate his 40th birthday, Cynthia took to her Instagram page to pen down 40 reasons why she loves her hubby. Trust us, the reasons will make you beam from ear to ear.
These are the reasons why she loves Ebuka.
1: You are kind
2: You are an amazing father
3: You are loyal
4: You’re God fearing
5: You love your family
6: Your patience
7: Your sensitivity
8: Your constant support of me
9: Your charm
10: Your fashion sense
11: You have an open mind
12: You’re a feminist
13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh
14: You never give up on me
15: You buy me nice bags 😬
16: You’re my atm
17: You know something about everything
18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒)
19: You’re sexy
20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos
21: You’re intentional with me
22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe
23: You know how to cheer me up (food)
24: You’re a realist
25: You have passion for all that you do
26: Your courage to chase your dream
27: You’re level headed
28: Your confidence
29: You are intelligent
30: You are disciplined
31: You have the most gorgeous smile
32: Your relationship with God
33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me )
34: You are a man of your word
35: You’re a hard worker
36: you accept and understand my moody personality
37: You are reliable
38:Your work ethic
39: Your humility
40: Your morals
Check out this cute video below:
