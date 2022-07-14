Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

All The Adorable Reasons Why Cynthia Loves Her Hubby Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

The second part of "The Other Corner with the Nzes" feat. the Osigbesans will make you laugh even more

Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

We Can't Get Enough of Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred's Pre-Wedding Photos

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

The Osigbesans Brought a Different Vibe to this Special Episode of "The Other Corner" with the Nzes

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

Features Living Relationships

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Give Us the Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

BN TV Relationships

How Would You Get A Lady's Attention? Here are Tips From Hosts of “Menisms” Podcast

Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey says her Parents are couple goals: "This is what I want one day"

News Relationships

"I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated" - JJC Skillz 💔

Relationships

All The Adorable Reasons Why Cynthia Loves Her Hubby Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @justcynthia_o/Instagram

There are so many things to love about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, like how confident he is and how he grills the BBNaija housemates in every season. However, we can’t love the fashion star as much as his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, does.

To celebrate his 40th birthday, Cynthia took to her Instagram page to pen down 40 reasons why she loves her hubby. Trust us, the reasons will make you beam from ear to ear.

These are the reasons why she loves Ebuka.
1: You are kind
2: You are an amazing father
3: You are loyal
4: You’re God fearing
5: You love your family
6: Your patience
7: Your sensitivity
8: Your constant support of me
9: Your charm
10: Your fashion sense
11: You have an open mind
12: You’re a feminist
13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh
14: You never give up on me
15: You buy me nice bags 😬
16: You’re my atm
17: You know something about everything
18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒)
19: You’re sexy
20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos
21: You’re intentional with me
22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe
23: You know how to cheer me up (food)
24: You’re a realist
25: You have passion for all that you do
26: Your courage to chase your dream
27: You’re level headed
28: Your confidence
29: You are intelligent
30: You are disciplined
31: You have the most gorgeous smile
32: Your relationship with God
33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me )
34: You are a man of your word
35: You’re a hard worker
36: you accept and understand my moody personality
37: You are reliable
38:Your work ethic
39: Your humility
40: Your morals

Check out this cute video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being

BN Book Review: Home by Dami Adetu | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday
css.php