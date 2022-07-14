All The Adorable Reasons Why Cynthia Loves Her Hubby Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

There are so many things to love about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, like how confident he is and how he grills the BBNaija housemates in every season. However, we can’t love the fashion star as much as his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, does.

To celebrate his 40th birthday, Cynthia took to her Instagram page to pen down 40 reasons why she loves her hubby. Trust us, the reasons will make you beam from ear to ear.

These are the reasons why she loves Ebuka.

1: You are kind

2: You are an amazing father

3: You are loyal

4: You’re God fearing

5: You love your family

6: Your patience

7: Your sensitivity

8: Your constant support of me

9: Your charm

10: Your fashion sense

11: You have an open mind

12: You’re a feminist

13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh

14: You never give up on me

15: You buy me nice bags 😬

16: You’re my atm

17: You know something about everything

18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒)

19: You’re sexy

20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos

21: You’re intentional with me

22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe

23: You know how to cheer me up (food)

24: You’re a realist

25: You have passion for all that you do

26: Your courage to chase your dream

27: You’re level headed

28: Your confidence

29: You are intelligent

30: You are disciplined

31: You have the most gorgeous smile

32: Your relationship with God

33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me )

34: You are a man of your word

35: You’re a hard worker

36: you accept and understand my moody personality

37: You are reliable

38:Your work ethic

39: Your humility

40: Your morals

Check out this cute video below: