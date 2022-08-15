Connect with us

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Allysyn Served Beauty Goals!

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh's Tips on How to Easily Contour Your Nose

Beauty BN TV

The Perfect Way to Use Your Eyelash Curler to Create a Flawless Cut Crease, Thanks Vanessa Gyimah!

Beauty Promotions

Say Hello to the glowing You! Introducing Makari’s Blue Crystal Collection for healthier Skin

Beauty BN TV

Let Glory O. Kings Show You How to Achieve a Flat Twist & Low Bun on 4C Hair

Beauty BN TV

Jackie Aina Just Shared Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

Beauty BN TV

What Foundation Best Suits Your Skin Undertone? Here's How to Tell According to Eni Popoola

Beauty BN TV

Ale Jay's Skincare Routine to Prevent an Oily Face After Applying Makeup

Beauty BN TV

Let Bella Michelle Show You How to Pull Off a Classic Red Lip

Beauty BN TV

Ohemaa Bonsu's Easy Makeup Routine for Beginners | Watch

Beauty

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Allysyn Served Beauty Goals!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @thedejioluokun

You don’t have to look twice at BBNaija Level Up housemate Allysyn to notice how natural and at ease she is in her own skin.

The easygoing model, who defines herself as “a creative goofy who likes meeting new people,” is such a beauty to behold and she’s never shy of showing us that! She has legs for days and would be one of the finest models to watch out for.

Here are the times she slayed and gave us beauty goals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk With Benard (@walkwithbenard)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Edeh (@eddehjr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Photographer | The Alfe (@the.alfe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Osy Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Osy Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Osy Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Osy Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Osy Audu (@smoothallysyn)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php