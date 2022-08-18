Connect with us

Promotions

A Tobi Amusan x Plug Sports Management Deal is Here | Get the Details

Events Promotions

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Promotions

Are You Ready for the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party this Weekend?

Promotions

Here is how oraimo blazed their Activation at the Big Brother Naija Event

Promotions

Piccan Ibuprofen is here to Help Kids relieve aches and reduce fever - Anytime, Any Day!

Events Promotions

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Promotions

Consumers can now Order Groceries Online with Jumia Food Mart

Events Promotions

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Promotions

United Bank of Africa rewards 20 Kids with N200,000 each in its Teens Savings Draw

Promotions

Xiaomi launches its First Authorized Store in Lagos, Nigeria

Promotions

A Tobi Amusan x Plug Sports Management Deal is Here | Get the Details

Published

28 mins ago

 on


Oluwatobiloba “Tobi” Amusan, reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles, has signed a management deal with Plug Sports, a leading Nigerian-based sport management company owned by The Plug. This was made known by the management of The Plug at a briefing session with journalists on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at their office headquarters in Lagos.

Tobi Amusan is track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles but also competes as a sprinter and has just recently broken multiple world records. Apart from being Nigeria’s first ever gold medallist in the championship, Amusan’s 12.06 seconds mark, wind-added (+2.5 m/s), was the first in 36 years. It was also the fourth world record set in women’s hurdles.

Unveiling the deal, Lanre Vigo, Head of Sports at The Plug, sharing his excitement at the signing of the sports star noted that it was a dream come true and that the company is incredibly happy to have Amusan onboard.

“I’m indeed very thrilled to announce the signing of world record holder Tobi Amusan to Plug Sports. Plug Sports will be looking after Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa. Tobi is a phenomenal person/athlete myself and my team are looking forward to collaborating with her.” Vigo shared.

Speaking further, Vigo added that in the last couple of weeks, Tobi had created plenty of excitement for Nigerians and indeed Africans through her spectacular performance, aspiring young people across the globe to reach for their goals.

Born in Nigeria, Tobi hails from Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. Her running career began at the age of 15, when she entered and won an inter-house competition in the 100m sprint. Amusan was inspired to take up the sport after defeating a runner who was exercising at the local athletics stadium that day. She began formal training. Tobi Amusan is managed by icon Management Inc. based in Atlanta, GA, USA, and is coached by Lacena Golding-Clarke.

She completed her secondary education in Nigeria at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to the USA for her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Her parents are teachers who set the tone for her upbringing in the Nigerian town of Ijebu Ode, where she was raised in a strict scholarly environment. Her existence, as she recalls, revolved around school, sleeping, eating, and reading books.

Some other sports personalities managed by Plug Sports include soccer players Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala and Clement Ugah.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php