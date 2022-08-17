Applications are now Open for Ashinaga Africa Initiative’s Scholarship for Orphaned Students

The Ashinaga Africa Initiative (AAI) has opened applications for talented students from across sub-Saharan Africa who have lost one or both parents to access undergraduate education in Japan, the U.K., Europe and the U.S.A.

AAI, which began in 2014, is on a mission to contribute to sub-Saharan Africa’s expanding role in global development through increasing access to higher education abroad. It supports orphaned students who are committed to returning home and initiating change, by providing access to full financial support to study at a university abroad (equivalent to an undergraduate degree). Ashinaga’s support covers tuition, accommodation, travel costs, and other necessary fees.

Click here to apply. Application deadline is January 20, 2023, but students are encouraged to apply early.

Requirements

Applicants must:

Have lost one or both parents.

Have completed secondary school and received the results of their national secondary school examination (technical and vocational degrees not accepted) within the last two years (any date after 2nd August 2020, including all of 2021 and 2022) or will have completed secondary school and received final exam results before February 28th, 2023.

Be born after 1st September 2000.

Not have the means to attend university abroad without external financial support.

Be proficient in English, French or Portuguese.

Be regularly ranked in the top 10% of their class during their last 2 or 3 years of secondary school.

Be able to participate in the two Ashinaga preparatory programs, over the course of one year, before attending university.

Be committed to return home, or to Sub-Saharan Africa, and contribute to society in Sub-Saharan Africa after graduating from university.

Have no dependents who could interfere with academic progress.

Have a good enough health condition to be able to study abroad.

Documents

This is a list of the documents you will need to submit as part of your application:

Applicant Registration

Photo or scan of at least one of the following documents; Passport, National ID Card or Birth Certificate

Photo or scan of your most recent High School Term Report/Transcript

Photo or scan of your final High School Examination Results Certificate (if applicable)** **For students receiving their examination results in February 2022, we will ask you to send your examination certificate as soon as possible after you have received it.

Photo or scan of at least one of the following documents; Passport, National ID Card or Birth Certificate Photo or scan of your most recent High School Term Report/Transcript Photo or scan of your final High School Examination Results Certificate (if applicable)** Full Application

Passport style photograph

Passport or National ID Card

Birth certificate of applicant.

Death certificate of deceased parent(s), including the deceased parent’s name, or alternative official documentation proving death of parent(s) or orphan status.

All term reports / secondary school transcripts from the last 2 years.

Final secondary school examination certificate, showing grades in each subject*

A letter of recommendation from a principal or schoolteacher. This should be inclusive of their email address, phone number and must contain information about your performance and character whilst at secondary school. All recommendation letters should contain an official signature or stamp.

Academic transcripts or other results from university (if applicable).

Certificates for extracurricular activities, training courses, jobs or other commitments (if applicable).

Eligible Countries

Applicants must have citizenship and have completed/are completing high school in one of the following countries:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, CAR, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, DRC, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Kingdom of eSwatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Find more information on the application process here and more information about the initiative here.