Connect with us

News

Island BlockParty Presents... Omah Lay | Saturday, August 20th

News

Applications are now Open for Ashinaga Africa Initiative's Scholarship for Orphaned Students

News

Watch Khalid share his thoughts on Hermes' decision to put him up for eviction & relationship with Daniella

News

New Music: L.A.X - Para

Music News

Here's What Kizz Daniel Had to Say About his Tanzanian Show | WATCH

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin & Kenneth Gyang Pay Tribute to Director Biyi Bandele Following His Passing

Inspired News

Congratulations to Nigeria's Ese Brume on Breaking the Commonwealth Games Record Twice!

Inspired News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Folashade Oluwafemiayon Breaks Own World Record to Win Gold in Powerlifting

News

Listen to Fireboy DML's New Album "Playboy" on BN

News

Island BlockParty Presents… Omah Lay | Saturday, August 20th

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Island BlockParty is here again!

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Island BlockParty will rock the city of Lagos. The headline act for Nigeria’s biggest youth event is pop sensation Omah Lay who recently released his debut album ‘Boy Alone’.

Omah Lay will give a spectacular performance of the songs on the album as well as his other hit songs. It is a performance you do not want to miss.

Apart from Omah Lay, Island BlockParty will also feature some of the biggest and most exciting names on the scene.

You can also expect a great line-up of DJs and hypemen to keep the energy one hundred per cent at all times.

Click here to purchase Island BlockParty tickets.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php