You Can Now Apply for The Next Ashinaga Africa Initiative Leadership Program | See Details

Application for the 2022 Ashinaga Africa Initiative leadership program is officially open.

The AAI is an international leadership programme that cultivates the next generation of leaders to contribute to the development of sub-Saharan Africa. The Japanese foundation headquartered in Tokyo provides full financial support (including tuition, room, travel costs and other necessary fees) and emotional care to young people around the world who have lost either one or both parents.

With a history of more than 55 years, the initiative has enabled more than 110,000 orphaned students, who are committed to initiating change, innovation, and development in sub-Saharan Africa, to gain access to a university abroad. The Ashinaga Africa Initiative programme has three stages:

1. Study Camp and Preparation Camp

Ashinaga will select students from each sub-Saharan African country to participate in a Study Camp in Uganda or Senegal from July to December 2022, subject to confirmation given the continued disruption of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Anglophone students will normally attend the Camp in Uganda, with Francophone students attending the Camp in Senegal.

During the Study Camp, students are assisted in their academic preparation, university applications (to either Japan, the U.K., the U.S.A., or Europe), career planning and leadership development.

After completing the Study Camp, the students will progress to a second camp called Preparation Camp. This happens between April and June 2023, with the dates also subject to confirmation. After the Study Camp, they will move to Japan to spend one or two years at a language school prior to starting their university studies.

2. During University

The AAI helps students access full financial support to study abroad. The support covers the first possible qualification that can be earned, and the costs of a foundation or preparatory course will also be covered if required. Ashinaga has a regional office to support students during studies in Japan, the U.K., the U.S.A., France, and Brazil.

Scholars will participate in a mandatory internship in their home country or sub-Saharan Africa and join Ashinaga’s leadership development programmes. The AAI does not accept applications from students who wish to study for a second degree or master’s degree.

3. After Graduation

Scholars have the responsibility to return to their home countries or sub-Saharan Africa within four years after graduating and contribute to the country/region while living there for at least one year. They will have to contact Ashinaga during this period to provide information about their activity and residency.

Who can apply?

Anyone who meets all the criteria below can apply for the AAI. The AAI is open to students who:

– Have lost one or both parents.

– Have completed secondary school and received the results of their national secondary school examination (technical and vocational degrees not accepted) within the last two years (any date after 2nd August 2019, including all of 2020 and 2021) or will have completed secondary school and received final exam result before February 28th, 2022.

– Have citizenship and have completed/are completing high school in one of the following countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, CAR, Cameroon,

Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, DRC, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Kingdom of eSwatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

– Were born after 1st September 1999.

– Do not have the means to attend university abroad without external financial support

– Are proficient in English French, or Portuguese.

– Are regularly ranked in the top 10% of their class during their last 2 or 3 years of secondary school.

– Can participate in the two Ashinaga preparatory programmes, over the course of one year, before attending university.

– Are committed to return home, or to sub-Saharan Africa, and contribute to society in sub-Saharan Africa after graduating from university.

– Have no dependents who could interfere with academic progress.

– Have a good enough health condition to be able to study abroad.

How does the application process work?

There are two stages to the Ashinaga Africa Initiative application process:

1. Applicant Registration: you must first confirm your eligibility by registering for the programme. Only applicants who register for the programme and are deemed eligible will receive the application form by email.

2. Application: you will receive an email with a link to the application form within 1 month of your registration if you are eligible for the programme.

This application process is totally free and open from August 2nd 2021 until January 28th 2022. Visit AAI’s website for more information concerning the application.