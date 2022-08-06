BBNaija Level Up Week 2: Hermes wins HoH, Relationship Talk & Modella’s Assignment from Biggie

Day 11: Modella is on a mission to rock boats

Modella joined the Big Brother Naija house during the Sunday live show. Her fellow housemates say she is a fine and likeable lady and has fit in well with the rest of the house. On Monday, she was excused from participating in the Head of House game, along with Deji, as they just entered the house.

Biggie asked her to do him a favour; rock a boat or two in the Level 2 house. She took a few seconds before responding, firstly asking for clarity. She wanted to confirm if Biggie wanted her to come in between a ship in the house. She confirmed her understanding, and said “I can try.”

Modella added that shaking the ship between Daniella and Khalid will be a little difficult. This is due to the nature of her relationship with Daniella, who was the first person that welcomed her into the house, and therefore, built a friendship.

Daniella was one of the first ladies to give Modella an embrace when she entered the House. The two have had bonding sessions, talking about skincare and makeup. Their sis-mance has been growing, and this is why she feels that rocking her ship will be challenging.

Modella has been having a lot of conversations with Bryann who is currently not on a ship. They had one chat where Bryann shared about his love for music and what it does for him. After her diary session, she had another chat with Bryann.

Will she make a blatant attempt to rock Groovy and Beauty’s volatile ship? Will she stay away from Khalid and Daniella?

Only time will tell.

Day 12: Relationships are the talk of the night

As most housemates were winding down and getting ready for bed, Bella and Sheggz had yet another intimate conversation in the garden that revealed a lot.

Sheggz felt like Bella had a man outside of the house, which was why she wasn’t putting much effort into their relationship. She pulled a fast one on Sheggz by saying she has been in a committed relationship for three years. Because of her interaction with him in the house, her mystery man would end their relationship once the Level Up season is over.

The pair went on to discuss Bella’s commitment issues and their first kiss. Bella bragged about how great it would be; in her words, Sheggz would ‘not be able to stop talking about it’ when it happens. Although Bella claimed she was pulling his legs when she said she had a man, Sheggz was stuck on his opinion, but he wanted to end the night on a good note, so he agreed to move on from that conversation.

Day 13: Level 1 wins their Weekly Wager

In the spirit of all the great sportsmen such as Mike Edwards and Sheggz, Big Brother started off the weekly wager presentation with a note to the Housemates about sportsmanship. He welcomed both Level 1 and 2 to the arena and engaged them in a heads-or-tails game to determine which Level will start presenting and Level 1 got to start.

Adekunle introduced the Level 1 game and explained the rules. He stated that the game is called ‘bum ball’ and that housemates are to pass the ball to one another using their bum. Hermes joined Adekunle as the second commentator for the game which made for an interesting session.

When Level 1’s game ended, the cheerleaders from Level 2 took to the field to cheer their fellow housemates on before their game started. Cyph explained the rules of the game and its mechanics where he said Level 2 housemates would be divided into two teams.

The game, which was of both teams in Level 2 trying to hit as many of their opponents as possible with water balloons, quickly boiled down to just Groovy and Khalid going head to head. When it ended, all the Level 2 housemates cheered each other on before taking their seats.

After both Level 1 and 2’s games were over, Big Brother invited anyone from Level 1 to give an analysis of Level 2’s game. Sheggz took the opportunity to let the Level 2 Housemates know that their sport was not competitive.

Soon after Sheggz finished giving his analysis, Big Brother invited Level 2 to give their analysis of Level 1’s game. Beauty took to the floor and said that she felt Level 1’s game was unclear. She said that she was confused about the rules of the game and that it was boring overall.

Big Brother then asked Amaka, Beauty, Cyph, Daniella and Khalid to stand up. He gave them a talking to about their continued microphone infringements, gossiping as well as not participating in the morning exercises. He said that they should take all of Big Brother’s rules seriously or face the consequences.

After he concluded with ‘house cleaning’, Big Brother announced that Level 1 housemates won the wager. He told the winning housemates that they each get 1500 pocket Naira to spend on next week’s shopping. The disappointment was visible on the faces of the Level 2 housemates as they suffered yet another loss this week.