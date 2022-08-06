Movies & TV
#BBNaija Level Up Week 2: Hermes wins HoH, Relationship Talk & Modella’s Assignment from Biggie
This week was eventful in the Level Up House. The housemates all received a new task brief from Biggie, played a Head of House game, and nominations also took place.
Day 8: Hermes is the HOH
Hermes breathed a huge sigh of relief when he realized that he was definitely winning this one against second-time HoH finalists Level 2’s Cyph and Level 1’s Dotun. This is the second time that Level 1 wins the Head of House challenge.
The Head of House challenge meant another reunion for the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates but unlike at the Saturday night party, where they last met, the stakes were high tonight as each of the 23 housemates would be battling it out for the title of Head of House.
As incumbent Head of House, Eloswag was not eligible to participate in this week’s HoH challenge. Other bystanders were Deji and Modella by virtue of being new housemates.
As HoH, Hermes will enjoy immunity from this week’s possible eviction, immunity for the Head of House’s Level and sole power to nominate.
Day 9: Things get emotional for the Level 2 HMs
Hermes was the ultimate winner of the HoH game, earning himself the title of HoH for the week.
This week’s title came with a big responsibility. Hermes had to nominate five housemates from level 2. As part of his strategy and with the counsel of his fellow housemates, he selected Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka, and Khalid. They were selected due to the strong personalities that make them strong contenders in the house.
The level 2 housemates went back to the house disappointed. Beauty even cried due to the loss.
Things get tense and emotional as Level 2 Housemates reflect on their loss at the HoH Game.
However, passions rose as the housemates all agreed that they needed to pick up their socks for the next task. Their next task, as per the brief, is to create a new sport. The sport has to be unique with its own rule book and uniforms for both female and male players. Level 2 housemates have already started conceptualising what their sport will be.
Cyph led the ideation process, suggesting a sport that involves coloured balloons.
The Level 2 house was under fire because not only had housemates been nominated, but also Beauty had been put on strike and Ilebaye had been warned.
Amaka and Phyna took their nominations very hard, shedding tears as well. Khalid and Daniella embraced for a long time, offering solace to the news of his nomination. Doyin‘s disappointment in Cyph’s nomination has been evident. After their passionate kiss at the Saturday night party, could she be falling for him and would like to get to know him better?
Christy O, on the other hand, says she is struggling to express how she feels but acknowledges to Amaka that it is very difficult. She received a back rub from Pharmsavi. Could her inability to express herself be causing some tension in her body?
Christy O gets a massage from Pharmsavi.
Is he helping her relieve some Nomination tension?
It was quite a week in the house with Hermes as HoH and Level 2 housemates doing their best to win the task and not get evicted.
Day 10: Beauty and Ilebaye lock horns again
#BBNaija Level Up has given us a lot of drama, and at the centre of these bust-ups are the budding ships that seem to be taking prime place.
One situation that has gained attention lately is that of Beauty and Groovy. This pair looks great together, and although they have not clearly defined their relationship, everyone in the house seems to be in agreement that Beauty and Groovy are a couple. However, this union has led to a lot of tense moments that are also threatening to spill over into Level 1.
One afternoon, Ilebaye and Beauty got into a shouting match in the garden over “unwashed dishes”, an argument many in Level 2 are diagnosing as being very far removed from the kitchen and cleanliness.
The back and forth between the two, who also had a fracas in the early hours of Sunday that earned them a talking-to from Biggie, started when Beauty responded to a call by Ilebaye for housemates to wash their dishes after eating. When Ilebaye told Beauty to “shut up”, the latter took exception.
While analysing the drama, Christy O told Ilebaye she had overreacted to Beauty’s statement and it felt like she was attacking her. She also said Beauty may have an issue with Ilebaye because she thinks she has a crush on Groovy. In response to this, Ilebaye said she could never have a thing with him, not even outside the house.
Beauty, on the other hand, was pulled to the side by Amaka and Phyna, who also were of the idea that the fight was about Groovy. The girls advised her not to let her feelings for Groovy cloud her judgement.
“The cause of all of this is that Ilebaye has a crush on Groovy; that’s what’s spreading in the house. If you keep reacting like this, it will seem like you’re into him much more than he is into you. You’ll look like a troublesome girlfriend. Remember who you are. You are Miss Nigeria 2019,” they told her.