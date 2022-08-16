How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

For its first brand experience in Nigeria, Prime Video hosted fashion, social media, music, and Nollywood stars in Lagos. Everyone in the entertainment industry attended the event, which included a six-course dinner inspired by some of the titles on the streaming platform, cocktails, and laughs.

Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Ramsey Nouah, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Basketmouth, Deyemi Okanlawon, Saskay, Dorathy Bachor, Angel Obasi, Akin Faminu, Ifan Michael, and others from the entertainment world gathered in their best for the experience.

Photo Credit: @insignaonline