How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Flavour's performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Mr. Dowell’s served the finest Friendship-themed Cocktails at Bovi’s Naughty by Nature Comedy Show | See Details

Check out these Beautiful Moments from the Summer Garden Brunch by Chef Vee of Cole Cooks

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of "The Set Up 2" | In Cinemas August 12

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For its first brand experience in Nigeria, Prime Video hosted fashion, social media, music, and Nollywood stars in Lagos. Everyone in the entertainment industry attended the event, which included a six-course dinner inspired by some of the titles on the streaming platform, cocktails, and laughs.

Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Ramsey Nouah, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Basketmouth, Deyemi Okanlawon, Saskay, Dorathy Bachor, Angel Obasi, Akin Faminu, Ifan Michael, and others from the entertainment world gathered in their best for the experience.

Take a look at star snaps below:

Photo Credit: @insignaonline

css.php