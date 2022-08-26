Connect with us

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Fragrance CognoScenti, Fitness Enthusiast & a Certified Fine Boy... Here's Deji's Life Before #BBNaija

BN TV Living

Learn How to Make Seafood Pasta with Bolanle Olukanni on "Off The Menu"

BN TV Living

How to Make the Perfect Corndog, Thanks to Kiki Foodies

Beauty BN TV Living

7 Things EfikZara Suggests You Should Do If You Want Long, Thick & Healthy 4C Natural Hair

Living Scoop

Nikki May Shares a Bit About Her 'Nigerianness' & Debut Novel "Wahala" on the "Worth Reading Podcast"

BN TV Living

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

BN TV Living

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

Beauty BN TV Living

Cheyenne Muvunyi's Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

BN TV Living

Soliat Bada & Osas Ighodaro show us how to make One Pot Coriander Chicken and Rice

BN TV Living

The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

Living

Fragrance CognoScenti, Fitness Enthusiast & a Certified Fine Boy… Here’s Deji’s Life Before #BBNaija

Published

1 hour ago

 on

During the third live show in the Big Brother Naija Level Up season, in a not-so-surprising turn of events, we were introduced to a hottie whose name is Deji.

He immediately became a topic of conversation on social media, particularly among women. We then began a search to learn more about him.

We found out a few things about him before going into Biggie’s house. When Deji isn’t busy being a social butterfly, you can find him on Instagram flaunting his extensive scent collection or savouring his favourite cuisine of all time: pounded yam and veggies.

Here’s how Deji describes himself, according to his LinkedIn page, he is a

Self-motivated, enthusiastic and hard-working personnel with the utmost experience in Hospital, Industrial, Community and Clinical Pharmaceutical environments, possessing vast knowledge in medical and manufacturing procedures and terminologies. Collaborative and customer-focused with the ability to partner with multi-disciplinary teams to discuss vital work related procedures which includes; Medications and potential drug interactions, good Quality Management System, Internal Auditing, cGMP, ISO 9001 regulations, amongst others. Possesses superb set of diverse skills equally balanced in both the medical and scientific fields. A recognized leader, consistently rewarded with greater levels of responsibility due to a demonstrated commitment to achieve organizational objectives. Proven record of success in work environment.

Here are a few things we found out about Deji before he entered the BBNaija Level Up house:

Deji, the 9-5 Bro

 

Deji as the Fitness Enthusiast

Deji, the Fragrance Boy 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores
css.php