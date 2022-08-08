Monisola Aiyekusehin is the Winner of the 2021/2022 GE`DA Pitch Competition  – An African Social Innovators Bootcamp  by Donors for Africa

Connect with us

Monisola Beauty Aiyekusehin, the founder, of Betharbel Foundation has emerged as the winner of this year’s GE’DA pitch competition, following a rigorous selection process and months of thorough training. 

Organized by Donors for Africa, a global development non-profit organization leading change, GE`DA is a 3-month intensive professional leadership development program for sector leaders working to improve their communities by addressing issues related to sustainable development goals. It is for those who desire to understand how to play in the development sector and want to deep dive into how to build a sustainable social impact organization. Participants are selected from diverse sectors in development from different countries in Africa and encouraged to lead change boldly. Last year, over 237 applications were received, and forty-five (42) people were selected to participate.

According to the organizers, applications were whittled to three from seventeen and top finalists competed live on zoom for the grand prize. 

The final selection was made by professionals like Kola Osinowo, CEO Baobab + Nigeria, Crystal Chigbu, Founder of IREDE Foundation, and Tosin Adebisi, SFSG.

The top twelve finalists were Monisola Aiyekusehin, Ridwan Babatunde, Birhu Muray Julien, Hauwa Kakudi, Liable Honore, and member H. Feese, Nuhu Halimatu Sadia, Timothy Asobele Dare, Elizabeth Shoyemi, Judith Ukagwu, Katumi Oboirien, and Tobiloba Ajayi.

Chidi Koldsweat, founder of DFA, while speaking about the project, stated that it was designed to strengthen the capacity of leading development professionals with the technical expertise required to lead their organizations. 

According to her, courses were delivered by leading local and international trainers who further equipped the changemakers with all they needed to thrive.

The winner of the GEDA Pitch Competition, Monisola Aiyekusehin expressed delight at winning the competition, while also thanking the organizers for helping her see light and understanding her work count.

“I’m so excited. A million thanks to Donors for Africa, God bless you for helping me see light and understanding my work counts. Thanks for the awards and the many benefits. On behalf of Betharbel foundation, I say a big thank you to DFA and the entire team.’’ 

See more photos:

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

