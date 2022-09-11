Achieng Agutu Made a Standout Style Moment in Hanifa for New York Fashion Week

Tantalizing Confidence Queen Achieng Agutu is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is already showing off her impeccable style.

Yesterday, Achieng took to Instagram to show off her debut New York Fashion Week look. The style star rocked a statement-making Hanifa knit gown, featuring tassels strategically outlining her enviable curves. Achieng paired the fashionable ensemble with metallic mules from the same brand and a matching purse.

The beauty wore her shoulder-length hair in bouncy curls and jazzed up her glossy makeup look with blond eyebrows and pearl-encrusted eye makeup.

If this is the fashionista’s first look out the gate, then we can’t wait to see what looks she’ll be rocking all weekend long!

Credits

Dress: @hanifaofficial

Shoes: @hanifaofficial

Bag: @zara

Glam: @thefacebykase

Photography: @itsjdn