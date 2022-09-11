Achieng Agutu Made a Standout Style Moment in Hanifa for New York Fashion Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tantalizing Confidence Queen Achieng Agutu is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is already showing off her impeccable style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

Yesterday, Achieng took to Instagram to show off her debut New York Fashion Week look. The style star rocked a statement-making Hanifa knit gown, featuring tassels strategically outlining her enviable curves. Achieng paired the fashionable ensemble with metallic mules from the same brand and a matching purse. 

The beauty wore her shoulder-length hair in bouncy curls and jazzed up her glossy makeup look with blond eyebrows and pearl-encrusted eye makeup. 

If this is the fashionista’s first look out the gate, then we can’t wait to see what looks she’ll be rocking all weekend long! 

 

Credits

Dress: @hanifaofficial

Shoes: @hanifaofficial

Bag: @zara

Glam: @thefacebykase

Photography: @itsjdn

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

