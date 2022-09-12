Adekunle Gold looked Uber Stylish at the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week Party

Connect with us

Adekunle Gold‘s fashion game this year has been exceptional as we stay returning to his Instagram page for more style inspiration. The afro-pop star attended Harper’s BAZAAR’s annual New York Fashion Week gala in a head-turning look we could not help but bookmark.

Styled by sustainable wardrobe stylist Candace Hokett, the spiffy ensemble featured a powder blue coat, dark blue shirt and baby blue flare pants. The 5 Star crooner paired his fit with bold sunglasses, his signature blinged-out jewellery, and a pair of crisp white boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

The award-winning artiste wore his hair in lush cornrows and sported his groomed beards to complement his entire fit. We can’t wait for more brilliant looks from the style star this fashion week.

 

Credits

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold

Styling: @cxstyles

