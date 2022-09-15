“Big Brother Naija + SA” is Coming to Your Screens in 2023!



MultiChoice Group is switching things up with a new Big Brother show. This time, it’s Big Brother Naija + SA. Housemates will be made up of Nigerians and South Africans.

The CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe made this known on Thursday at the MultiChoice Media Showcase event in Lagos. He added that the show will be happening “sometime next year”, so, fingers crossed.

Watch the video below:

Big Brother Naija + SA is coming! Get the scoop!#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/yRjFHjjDzG — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 15, 2022

What do you think about this news?