Connect with us

Movies & TV News

“Big Brother Naija + SA” is Coming to Your Screens in 2023!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Remember Ballet Dancer Anthony Madu? Disney Is Producing A Documentary On Him

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Major Moves! Jáde Osiberu Signed An Overall Deal With Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uzoamaka Onuoha, Daniel K. Daniel & Chinyere Wilfred to star in the Showmax original "Diiche"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Dimma Umeh's Morning Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow All Day Long

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Gbemi Akinlade, Enioluwa & Oli Ekun star in Accelerate TV's New Web Series "Clinically Speaking"

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Movies & TV

“Big Brother Naija + SA” is Coming to Your Screens in 2023!

Published

7 hours ago

 on


MultiChoice Group is switching things up with a new Big Brother show. This time, it’s Big Brother Naija + SA. Housemates will be made up of Nigerians and South Africans.

The CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe made this known on Thursday at the MultiChoice Media Showcase event in Lagos. He added that the show will be happening “sometime next year”, so, fingers crossed.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this news?

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria
css.php