Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Eniola Badmus is Coming Through with all the Birthday Energy

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

Adesua Etomi-Wellington Receives Doctor of Arts Honour from Alma Mater, University of Wolverhampton

Career Nollywood Scoop

Lala Akindoju is joining the Amazon Studios team as Senior Movies Creative Executive for Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Anthill Studios to premiere animated web series “League Of Orishas” on September 11 | Watch the official teaser

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book” on BN TV

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Alex Asogwa tell her fascinating life story in the latest "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Annie Idibia, and Kate Henshaw Star in Africa Magic’s New Show, Nkoyo

Nollywood Scoop

Linda Osifo is the New Ambassador for Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF)

Nollywood

Eniola Badmus is Coming Through with all the Birthday Energy

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is celebrating her birthday today (September 7) in a mega style. To mark the occasion, she took to her Instagram page with not one but four scene-stealing looks.

In one of the photos, she wrote an open letter to herself,

You are beautiful. You’ve inspired my present self and I’m so thankful for your persistence, your courage, your devotion, and your never-ending belief in me. Eniola Badmus I am so thankful to God for all you have accomplished within these couple of years and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for you. You are compassionate. You wholeheartedly wear your heart on your sleeve. You have a passion for life and love. A passion you so kindly share all year. You know how to lift spirits, and fill lives with endless cheer. Eniola you light up my world. I am so thankful to be YOU

May your journey continues in peace, love, happiness, wealth, success and EVERLASTING blessings. I know today comes with a new feeling.. maybe it’s because a star sparkled today. Yes! Sparkled in the sky of life. May this birthday always remind you that life constantly inspires and lifts you to heights of joy, laughter and love.

Happy birthday to you Eniola. Happy birthday to ME!
I love you so so much
Baby girl Badoskyyy

Sincerely,
EniolaBadmus
Aka
ENIBAD

Check out the photos below:

First Look

Second Look

Third Look

Fourth Look

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Kellyjo

    September 7, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Very nicee

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe
css.php