Nollywood
Eniola Badmus is Coming Through with all the Birthday Energy
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is celebrating her birthday today (September 7) in a mega style. To mark the occasion, she took to her Instagram page with not one but four scene-stealing looks.
In one of the photos, she wrote an open letter to herself,
You are beautiful. You’ve inspired my present self and I’m so thankful for your persistence, your courage, your devotion, and your never-ending belief in me. Eniola Badmus I am so thankful to God for all you have accomplished within these couple of years and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for you. You are compassionate. You wholeheartedly wear your heart on your sleeve. You have a passion for life and love. A passion you so kindly share all year. You know how to lift spirits, and fill lives with endless cheer. Eniola you light up my world. I am so thankful to be YOU
May your journey continues in peace, love, happiness, wealth, success and EVERLASTING blessings. I know today comes with a new feeling.. maybe it’s because a star sparkled today. Yes! Sparkled in the sky of life. May this birthday always remind you that life constantly inspires and lifts you to heights of joy, laughter and love.
Happy birthday to you Eniola. Happy birthday to ME!
I love you so so much
Baby girl Badoskyyy
Sincerely,
EniolaBadmus
Aka
ENIBAD
Check out the photos below:
First Look
Second Look
Third Look
Fourth Look
Kellyjo
September 7, 2022 at 12:24 pm
Very nicee