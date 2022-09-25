Events
Global Citizen Festival in Accra Was One for the Books | Here’s How it Went Down
Usher was live at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24, performing alongside other incredible African acts like Tiwa Savage, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stormzy, SZA, Oxlade, Tems and Uncle Waffles.
Marking the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union, the festival took place at Accra’s iconic Black Star Square.
The Global Citizen Festival has been the world’s longest-running global campaign to end extreme poverty. It brings together millions of people, whose voices are amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand that world leaders act NOW.
See highlights from the festival below:
Stonebwoy
Tems
Stormzy
Sarkodie
SZA
Gyakie
Usher
A surprise performance from Oxlade, Tiwa Savage and Pheelz
