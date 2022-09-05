BNxBBNaija7: Hermes Wins HOH Title for the Second Time + Phyna, Bryann, Bella Up for Possible Eviction

Hermes has won the HoH Challenge for this week. The fishing game took place in two rounds.

Chomzy, Eloswag, Chichi and Hermes qualified for the next round. However, Chomzy got the most overall points from the first game. Hermes emerged as the winner of the HoH Challenge as he picked the fish with the HOH tag on his first attempt at the second stage of the game.

Hermes was announced the winner of the HoH Challenge by Biggie and told he got immunity from possible eviction this week. He chose Allysyn as his guest in the HoH Room but Biggie announced she will not enjoy the privilege of immunity.

The nominations took place after the Head Of House challenge and Housemates went in one after the other to submit their names. It went as follows:

Eloswag – Doyin, Bella, Chizzy

Doyin – Adekunle, Chichi, Eloswag

Adekunle – Doyin, Bella, Sheggz

Bryann – Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin

Hermes – Bryann, Rachel, BellaChomzy – Doyin, Daniella, Phyna

Sheggz – Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy

Rachel – Adekunle, Dotun, Doyin (won’t count)

Phyna – Adekunle, Allysyn, Chomzy

Chizzy – Bella, Eloswag, Adekunle (won’t count)

Daniella – Chomzy, Rachel, EloswagDotun – Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna

Allysyn – Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi

Groovy – Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle

Bella – Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella

Chichi – Bella, Rachel, Chizzy

The following Housemates were asked to stand up for gaining the most nominations: Rachel, Chizzy, Adekunle, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna, Chomzy and Bella. HOH and Veto power holder Hermes was asked to save a nominated housemate and replace them with a housemate not previously nominated. He saved Adekunle and replaced him with Bryann. The Housemates up for possible eviction this week are:

