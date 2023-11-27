Connect with us

Style

Hermès and Dennis Osadebe Join Forces for the Exclusive Surfing Fan scarf 65

Style

Andrea Iyamah Launched a New Store in New York and It’s Everything We Hoped For

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Beauty Style

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

Style

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Beauty BN TV Music Style

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Style

Denim Has Had An Impressive Reign This Year – See The Top Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 257

Beauty Music News Style

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

Beauty BN TV Living Music Style

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Style

Countdown to Future Face Global’s Grand Finale! See the 20 Finalists That Made The Cut

Style

Hermès and Dennis Osadebe Join Forces for the Exclusive Surfing Fan scarf 65

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Renowned Nigerian artist Dennis Osadebe has collaborated with the prestigious French luxury brand Hermès to introduce a stunning creation: the Surfing Fan scarf 65. This marks Dennis’ first venture into accessories, adding a new facet to his already impressive career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dennis Osadebe (@dennisosadebe)

Dennis adds his name to the growing roster of visual artists engaging in collaborations with renowned fashion houses and brands. Over the past year, other notable collaborations include Gucci partnering with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga and Samson Bakare, as well as a collaboration between Zandile Tshabalala and Bottega Veneta. This trend highlights the increasing intersection between the worlds of visual art and high-end fashion.

The scarf unveils an unexpected yet captivating scene: a horse poised gracefully on a surfboard amid the serenity of the open sea. Marked by stylized shapes, flat tints of colour, and embellishments drawn from African decorative motifs, the design highlights Dennis’ remarkable talent for seamlessly blending tradition with a contemporary and global perspective. Available in sophisticated Beige, Noisette, and Ciel colours, this exclusive scarf, meticulously crafted from a blend of 51% cotton and 49% silk, serves as a canvas for Dennis’ distinctive artistic approach.

In a statement by the brand about the story behind the scarf:

Horses can’t surf… and most certainly not that elegantly! Nonetheless, here we can see one, designed by Dennis Osadebe, a multimedia artist from the young artistic scene in Lagos, Nigeria. Rooted in tradition and innovation, painting and digital design come together in this expression of his Neo-African art.

This ensemble paints a fine figure, and certainly draws the eye! What a strange sight… a horse stands, dignified and laidback, on a surfboard floating in the middle of a calm sea. Austere to the point of striking, with its stylized shapes, flat tints of color and embellishments inspired by African decorative motifs, it is propelled by the fan firmly harnessed to its back!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms

Olufunke Olumide: Can a Multifamily Office Help Ease the Burdens of Black Tax?

Dennis Isong: My Projections for the Real Estate Market in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What’s The Secret Formula to Success?
css.php