Situated at 379 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn, the meticulously designed store boasts stylish printed chairs, spacious areas for perusing clothing and accessories, and a cosy back section. Here, a large beige rug with subtle grey speckles complements the setting, surrounded by mannequins showcasing chic swimwear, artisanal fringe, and plissé sculptural dresses.

The brand wrote on their Instagram page:

NOW OPEN 🌕 Experience the Andrea Iyamah NEW YORK store and immerse yourself into a world of adventure and cultural discovery. The citrus-scented space transports you into a haven of natural textures and organic shapes synonymous with the Andrea Iyamah DNA. Shelves are graced with unique accessories, complementing racks of figure-flattering pieces in rich vibrant colours. Located in West Village, New York, our in-store stylists are ready to elevate your style and walk you through pieces that will complement your spirit.

The stylish gathering included Chelsea Boatey, Jeneé Naylor, Ash Forde, Simi Muhumuz, Tiffany M. Battle, Tenicka Boyd, Nana Agyemang, and various others, all showcasing their style in ensembles from Iyamah.