Sope & Kola’s Love Story Will Make You Smile! #ItSoKay2022

What is it about love that gets us so giddy? Everything! From the early stages where it’s just friendship, to the point where romance comes in and the moment where you decide that it’s forever with this special person. Today, we’re taking in the beauty of love through the lenses of lovebirds, Sope and Kola.

Kola sighted the beauty that is Sope in church and sharply employed the “services” of his sister to get talking to her. We stan a tactical man. 😅 Well, this wasn’t exactly the start of ever after. But as they say, when two are meant to be, nothing can stop it! Now, the two are down the forever lane and of course, we’re super elated for them.

Enjoy Sope and Kola’s pre-wedding shoot and beautiful love story below.

Their love story as shared by Sope:

In the Summer of 2013, my now husband was in Lagos after working for some time in the States. Then, he was staying with his sister who worships in the same church as I did. On that fateful Sunday in June that year, on my way home after church service – Kola saw me and asked his sister to reach out to “that fine babe”. I came over and had a chat with his sister for a few minutes, while he sat quietly at the back of the car – I guess he was shy.

Things did not kick off between Kola and me immediately because I was in a relationship and Kola lived outside Nigeria and was busy doing “his thing” as well. I also had my business to run in Lagos. So, I guess things were not aligned between us initially. However, we remained good friends and I became very close to his family. 7 years later in October 2020, we got talking daily and the spark came. In April 2021, I went on vacation to the UK, and as soon as I arrived at the airport, Kola asked me to be his babe in the sweetest way ever. My husband is the most selfless person, and he is very patient and understanding. He is so intelligent and talented! I could not have wished for a better person to walk down the aisle with.

Here’s how Kola popped the question:

In a secret plan he later revealed to me, Kola had hired the rooftop of Carlton Downtown Hotel in Dubai and paid a proposal planning company to plan a proposal scheduled for 26th December 2021. His sister’s family and some friends were also in Dubai for the event. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan because I had to fly back to Lagos on Christmas eve while in transit to Dubai due to the travel ban on Nigerians. However, my lovely husband did not give up! He immediately changed his plans, arranged a separate surprise with my friends and flew to Lagos that same day. Kola proposed to me on Sunday, 26th December 2021 at a dinner with my friends.

