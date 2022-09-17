Issa Rae is Serving Major Hair & Makeup Inspo on xoNecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover!

Senegalese-American Actor and creator Issa Rae is the latest cover star for xoNecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

In this issue, the Insecure star talks about community, black trauma and what makes her feel loved. She also delves into showcasing natural hair length and texture on major national tv shows to promote, highlight and celebrate representation and inclusion, especially for black women.

Lensed by Cécile Boko and Joyce Charat, the natural hair icon looks gorgeous on the cover, rocking a West African-inspired thread style, adorned with pearls for an extra glamorous touch, courtesy of Issa’s longtime hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood.

Her makeup is nude perfection featuring bold brows, lush lashes, and nude glossy lips, all highlighting her glistening complexion. Issa paired her look with dazzling layered gold earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by xoNecole.com (@xonecole)

In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:

From hella insecure to hella inspiring, creative genius, serial entrepreneur, natural hair inspo, and soundtrack connoisseur, @issarae has taken us on a journey of what a true full circle moment for Black women looks, feels and sounds like. With successful new shows, businesses, and thriving relationships, it’s hard NOT to wonder how everyone’s best friend-in-their-head enforces boundaries, prioritizes intentionality and, most importantly, puts herself first. For #xoNecole‘s inaugural cover, we spoke with Issa about the road to unapologetic self-love, what saying “no” looks like, and how the complex relationship she has with her hair has been the catalyst for so much in her personal and professional life.

Read the full story on xonecole.com.

Credits