Connect with us

Beauty

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Beauty BN TV

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty

Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Beauty

We are Obsessed with Tems' Bold Makeup Look on the Cover of GQ HYPE!

Beauty BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage shares her Skincare & Day-to-Night Makeup Routine | Watch

Beauty

Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE's Fall Cover

Beauty BN TV

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Beauty Scoop

Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Dimma Umeh's Morning Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow All Day Long

Beauty BN TV Living

See Ronke Raji Transform Her 4C Natural Hair From Red to Ginger

Beauty

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Braids are the most versatile protective style you can wear. They’re fun and playful and save your hair from over-manipulation. Whether you want to let your braided locks flow down or put them in an updo, braids are the perfect way to give natural hair some added flair.

If you need help styling your new braids, have no fear: Here are 24 ways to style braids this season, courtesy of beauty vlogger Fola Hontas.

She wrote on her channel:

I’m back again to show y’all that braid hairstyles are just as elegant as straight hair, wigs, or weaves! These are a culmination and curation of hairstyles you may have seen before whether on wigs/weaves, TikTok viral videos, Pinterest, the 90s/00s, or my own idea.

Once again, of course, you can try these on knotless braids, faux locs, butterfly locs, Marley or Senegalese twists etc. I hope it inspires you to show off and show out for ANY occasion (birthdays, vacations, weddings, back to school etc). Be sure to tag me if you re-create them so I can share!

Watch

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You

Conservation Agriculture has made Teresia Momanyi’s Corn Farm her Refuge and Office
css.php